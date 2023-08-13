5 players with uncertain futures at their clubs

During every transfer window, footballers, especially those with uncertain futures, are presented with the opportunity to sort out and find new clubs for themselves.

Football is a game that is full of surprises. One minute, a player is said to be happy at his club, and the next minute, that same player is trying to force his way out of the club.

And in some rare cases, we have observed that some clubs actually force a player out. This usually happens when you are considered out of the project at the club.

Some of the main factors that could contribute to this include lack of playing time, bad blood between player and manager, and a run of poor form.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at five top players whose future, at their respective clubs, remains uncertain:

5. Romelu Lukaku

FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23

Having played for several top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, and Inter Milan, the club where Lukaku will play next season is still uncertain.

Since he joined Chelsea in the summer of 2021 for a club-record fee, the Belgian-born football star has always been on the move every transfer window since then.

Lukaku spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, where he scored 14 goals in 37 games across all competitions.

Following the expiration of his loan, he returned to Chelsea, where he was asked to find a new club as he was considered out of the project.

Many clubs, like Inter Milan, Juventus, and even clubs from the Saudi Pro League, are said to be interested in signing him.

4. Folarin Balogun

2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

The future of the 22-year-old striker, at Arsenal, is highly uncertain, as there are strong indications that he might leave the club this summer.

Balogun is a talented striker who needs game time to further develop into the best version of himself, this is something that isn’t guaranteed for him at Arsenal because of the competition for places.

Following his successful loan spell at Reims last season, where he scored 22 goals in 39 games in all competition for the club, it is only natural that he finds a club where he would be guaranteed playing time.

According to Goal, Serie A giants like AC Milan and Inter Milan, are said to be interested in signing Balogun. Even Premier League side Chelsea is also said to be considering a move for the young striker.

3. Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

There are a lot of rumors and transfer speculation surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe.

And even though he is still considered a Paris Saint-Germain player today, no one, not even the club, knows if he will be playing for them next season.

The French football sensation, who is considered one of the best in world football today, has always been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Last season, the Spanish giants tried to bring him to the club, but their move was rather unsuccessful as Mbappe chose to remain at PSG by signing a new contract.

Surprisingly, Mbappe has now been transfer listed by PSG, who are willing to listen to offers for their key player.

Sky Sports reports that several top clubs, within and outside Europe, are said to be interested in securing his services and have already begun the process of approaching him.

Having already rejected a contract offer from Al Hilal, Mbappe’s future and the club he will be playing for next season, remains uncertain.

2. Joao Cancelo

FC Bayern München v 1. FC Union Berlin - Bundesliga

A few years ago, Joao Cancelo was considered a regular starter and an untouchable figure in Manchester City’s starting lineup.

The Portuguese footballer, who joined the club from Juventus, quickly became one of Pep Guardiola’s favorites because of his technical ability.

Operating mainly as a full-back or as a wing-back, he has been instrumental in Manchester City’s impressive run of form throughout the years and has also won a couple of trophies with the team.

Everything seemed to be going well for Cancelo, not until last season when he was no longer a regular starter. He lacked playing and couldn’t get in the starting lineup like he used to.

He was later loaned to Bayern Munich, where he spent the rest of his season, and while many had thought that they would sign him on a permanent transfer, that didn’t happen.

Even though he is now back, Cancelo's future at Manchester City remains uncertain.

He has been linked with a move away from the club, and according to a report by Goal, FC Barcelona are among the list of his possible destination.

1. Harry Maguire

Manchester United v Athletic Bilbao - Pre-Season Friendly

Back in 2019, when Harry Maguire arrived at Manchester United for a record fee, everyone hoped that he would finally resolve the defensive issues at the club.

His debut season at the club was quite impressive. He put in top-tier performances in games back to back and was even named Manchester United’s player of the year.

Fast-forward to last season, he was no longer the feared defender he once was, and today, his future at the club is uncertain.

Maguire started dropping below the average performance and was consistently making avoidable mistakes at the back line, which proved costly for the club.

With the arrival of Lisandro Martinez, one of the world’s most expensive defenders, could no longer get playing time.

He spent most of last season on the bench, and even when he played, he always came in as a substitute and not a starter.

According to a report by Daily Mail, West Ham has reached an agreement with Manchester United in a deal worth £30 million for the transfer of Maguire.

It remains to be seen if he would accept the offer and leave in search of first-team football, or if he will be comfortable sitting on the bench this season.