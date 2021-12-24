5 players who have underperformed this season (2021-22)

Underperformance is not an uncommon theme in the world of football. While footballers have individual differences in their talents and abilities, it's next to impossible for any footballer to perform to their best possible abilities in every single match.

Reasons for underperformance in footballers can be one or many. A common reason is often a persistent, minor injury that hampers a player's performance. There could be other issues as well, like a footballer playing for a club they no longer want to be at.

Given how underperformance can happen with any footballer, even world-class players can face spells of poor performance. Great footballers can often jump back from poor spells easier than others. This will be the priority of the next five names from the world of football who have played well below their abilities in the current season so far.

#5 Neymar

Very few footballers carry a reputation like Brazilian superstar Neymar in modern times. The Brazilian has won several trophies, and has already played for two of the biggest clubs in Europe—Barcelona, where he won the treble, and Paris Saint-Germain.

At Barcelona, he formed a deadly trio with Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi, with the latter also being his teammate at PSG presently. His world-class abilities led the French giants to trigger his previous clause and break the then world transfer record for a fee of €222 million.

But the mercurial talent that Neymar boasts hasn't been tapped into during the current season. Neymar has also missed a large chunk of the season due to injury, making the situation more complicated. Many fans anticipated Neymar to showcase his skills even more with the arrival of Messi. Sadly for him, that hasn't been the case. Despite making 14 appearances for PSG and playing close to 1200 minutes, Neymar has managed just 3 goals and 3 assists in all competitions this season.

#4 Harry Maguire

Villarreal CF v Manchester United: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Manchester United fans hoped that club captain Harry Maguire would finally take his game to the next level after a successful international campaign. Maguire had been instrumental in England's long run at the Euros and things looked promising when he returned to Old Trafford.

There is no denying that Maguire has what it takes to justify the heavy investment Manchester United made in him. If his performances at the Euros were anything to go by, there seemed to be a bright future for the club and the player.

But things have gone from bad to worse as Maguire has been extremely poor in the Premier League. He has made numerous defensive errors that opponents have capitalized upon, like the one against Watford where he was sent off.

Maguire has displayed poor judgment on numerous occassions, causing many problems for Manchester United's backline. As new manager Ralf Rangnick settles in, both he and the fans will hope to see better performances from the 28-year old centre-back.

