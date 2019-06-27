5 players who are likely be most affected by Real Madrid's transfer arrivals

Marcelo struggled last season

The recently concluded club season was one of the darkest in Real Madrid's illustrious history, as Los Blancos floundered on all stages and struggled to match the heights and standards of previous years.

The club has responded in kind, spending in excess of €270m to bring in five new players, while more transfers are being lined up as well, as the Spanish giants bid to reclaim their spot at the top of the domestic and continental game.

Given the huge amounts spent so far in the market, Real Madrid would seek to offload some players to balance the books and raise funds for other purchases. Not to mention, also to avoid falling foul of FFP rules, while a number of players would seek transfers elsewhere in search of regular playing time.

In this piece, we look at five players who are likely to be the most affected by Real Madrid's transfer deals.

#5 Marcelo

While Marcelo might arguably have been the best left-back in the world for the best part of the last seven years, last season was one the 31-year-old would not want to remember in a hurry, as he was arguably the worst of an under-achieving squad of Real Madrid players, which also resulted in him losing his starting spot to youngster Sergio Reguilon at a point.

His performance levels were so dire, that the 58-capped Brazilian international was left out of Tite's 23-man squad for the ongoing Copa America 2019 on home soil.

Real Madrid's signing of French international Ferland Mendy is indicative that Zidane does not see Marcelo as the long-term plan for Real Madrid.

Speculations were rife earlier in the year that Marcelo could join Juventus and given his close relationship with Crstiano Ronaldo, the time might have come for him to end his trophy-laden spell at the Bernabeu.

