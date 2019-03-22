×
5 players who can replace Phillipe Coutinho if he leaves Barcelona in the summer

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
17   //    22 Mar 2019, 20:19 IST

The Brazilian has just shown glimpses of his talent, but he hasn't been consistent enough
The Brazilian has just shown glimpses of his talent, but he hasn't been consistent enough

Phillipe Coutinho joined Barcelona in January 2018 and in his one year stay at the Camp Nou, the Brazilian has faltered. He has been unable to replicate his heroics from Liverpool at Barcelona. The Brazilian has just shown glimpses of his talent, but he hasn't been consistent enough.

For a player bought for over €100 million, he has not done enough. That is why questions over his future are being asked frequently, and if the Brazilian continues his bad form for Barcelona, the board and fans may just run out of patience.

There are many clubs interested in the services of Coutinho, and Barcelona may have to incur some loss if they decide to sell him. So, in this slideshow, we discuss 5 players that can replace Phillipe Coutinho if the Brazilian leaves the Camp Nou.

#5 David Neres

The Brazilian is blessed with quick feet and low centre of gravity
The Brazilian is blessed with quick feet and low centre of gravity

Another Ajax prodigy, David Neres has had his breakthrough season this year. Neres displayed his huge potential in that memorable win against Real Madrid in the Champions League round of 16.

Neres can play anywhere in the front three, but he prefers the left wing. The Brazilian is blessed with quick feet and low centre of gravity, which enables him to manoeuvre his way through tricky areas.

Still very young, it will be a risk for Barcelona to sign him, but it would be a risk I think the Blaugrana should definitely take.

#4 Sadio Mane

Mane is at his peak right now and can be Barcelona's long term solution on the left wing
Mane is at his peak right now and can be Barcelona's long term solution on the left wing

Sadio Mane has been the most consistent player of that famed Liverpool front three and he has been scoring some vital goals for the Reds this season. Mane is at his peak right now and can be Barcelona's long term solution on the left wing.

He isn't really a proper Barcelona player, as he uses his pace and directness to penetrate through defences. But Mane can easily adjust to La Blaugrana's style of play, and Barcelona can get a big match player in the Senegalese, as Mane seems to thrive under pressure.

Mane isn't going to come cheaply for Barcelona, but he is definitely going to be worth any amount in this crazy transfer market.

Jayesh Motwani
ANALYST
Some people think football is a matter of life and death. I don't like that attitude. I can assure them it is much more serious than that.- Bill Shankly
