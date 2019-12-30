5 players who could beat Lionel Messi to the European Golden Shoe this season

Published Dec 30, 2019



Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi won the European Golden Shoe last season

We are already in the middle of the season. Football is getting more intense than ever; both at the domestic levels and in the European tournaments. Football fans can't help but make comments regarding the race for the European Golden Shoe. Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi snapped up the award for last season and he is back in contention again after overcoming an early injury lay-off this season.

However, it won't be an easy ride for the Argentine playmaker. A number of attackers are also doing very well at the moment. With their incredible performances, these players have shown us that they are ready to beat anyone to go all the way. As such, we decided to look at 5 of these footballers who could possibly usurp Messi to claim the coveted prize, considering their current forms and goalscoring tallies. They are as follows:

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese is expected to produce a response to missing out on major accolades this year

There's probably no better candidate to start this list with than Juventus hitman, Cristiano Ronaldo. The man needs no introduction; he lives for special moments. Scoring goals aplenty and claiming individual accolades is his hobby. The Portuguese watched as his eternal rival claimed almost all the top honours for last season. Messi won both the European and the Champions League Golden Shoes. He also snapped up the Ballon d'Or and the FIFA Player Of The Year award amidst a host of other honours.

Everyone knows the type of competition between both these players. As such, we expect to get a response from Ronaldo this season. The attacker is gradually taking off. He's bagged 10 goals from 14 Serie A appearances so far. More will definitely follow as the campaign progresses.

