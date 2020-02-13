×
5 players who could pip Lionel Messi to the European Golden Shoe this season

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
Modified 13 Feb 2020, 13:24 IST

Barcelona talisman, Lionel Messi won the accolade last year
We are heading into the concluding phase of the season. Over 21 games have already been played across Europe's top-five leagues. Once again, the battle for the European Golden Shoe has hit its peak as top attackers from all the major leagues across the continent lock horns for the chance to be named the best finisher come the end of the term.

Barcelona superstar, Lionel Messi went home with the accolade last season following his record-breaking outing in which he bagged 36 La Liga goals in 34 appearances. However, he is having a slow outing this term with just 14 goals in 18 games in the Spanish top-flight. That puts a big doubt on whether he could go all the way and win the award once again.

Meanwhile, there are many attackers who are putting up sensational performances and scoring goals almost at will right now. With their exploits in front of goal, they've put themselves in decent positions in the race for the Golden Shoe. Without further ado, below are 5 sharpshooters who are well-placed to beat Messi to the accolade this year.

#5 Erling Haaland

T he youngster has taken Europe by storm
When the season kicked-off, no one would've thought that a 19-year-old striker from RB Salzburg would give European elite attackers a run for their money with his unbelievable goalscoring exploits. The Norwegian's incredible performances earned him a move to Borussia Dortmund and he is only getting better.

Haaland bagged a stunning 23-minute hat-trick in his debut appearance for the BVB in the 5-3 victory over Augsburg last month. He also scored twice in the 5-1 defeat of FC Cologne at the Signal Iduna Park to continue marching in the right direction.

As it stands, the former Salzburg sharpshooter has already recorded 23 league goals to his name, combining his efforts in both the Austrian and German Bundesliga divisions. He remains one of the few players to keep an eye on in the battle for the European Golden Shoe this season.

Note: All statistics as of February 13, 2020

Published 13 Feb 2020, 13:24 IST
Serie A TIM 2019-20 Barcelona Juventus Football Robert Lewandowski Ciro Immobile Golden Boot golden boot
