Top 10 contenders for the European Golden Shoe - December 2019

Elvis Ume O 11 Dec 2019, 01:55 IST

Lionel Messi receiving Golden Shoe award

Few, if anything is as thrilling as scoring a goal in a football match and given the nature of their job, it is primarily the duty of strikers to put the ball into the back of the net. The most elite of strikers take great pride in finding the net regularly and as a reward for their proficiency in front of goal, Golden Boots in various competitions are handed out to them.

When it comes to Golden Boots, few are as prestigious as the European Golden Shoe as it signifies being the most lethal marksman on the whole continent and it is an accolade that has been won by some of the most legendary names in history including Ronaldo Nazario, Thierry Henry, Francesco Totti, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Lionel Messi.

The European Golden Shoe is an award given out to the top scorer in European leagues since 1967/1968 is handed out by European Sports media. Coefficients are given out to leagues based on their UEFA ranking. Hence, fewer goals scored in a tougher league are ranked higher than more goals in a weaker league.

The goals are multiplied by a factor of 2 in the leagues ranked one to five (LaLiga - Ligue 1), while leagues ranked six to twenty-one (Portugal Primeira Liga - Sweden Allvenskan) are multiplied by a factor of 1.5 and leagues ranked twenty-two and below are multiplied by one.

Lionel Messi is the current holder of the award, after winning it for a record-extending sixth time at the end of last season. Here, we shall be taking a look at the top 10 contenders for the 2020 European Golden Shoe.

Note: Stats and goals correct at the time of writing

10. Shon Weissman - Wolfsberger AC

Weissman in action in the Austrian Bundesliga

League: Austrian Bundesliga (x1.5)

16 goals - 24 points

Shon Weissman has been in red-hot form since signing for Austrian club Wolfsberger in the summer. He had started his footballing career in the academy of Israeli side Maccabi Haifa and spent the next few years in the lower leagues in his native Israel, but it was his performances in his homeland that convinced Wolfsberger to sign him.

The 23-year-old Israeli international became the first man to score a goal in European competitions for the club when he netted the first goal in a 4-0 shock win over Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League and he has also been impressive domestically.

So far, Weissman has scored 16 goals from 16 league matches to help his club to third spot on the table.

