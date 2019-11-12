Top 5 most in-form strikers in Europe currently

Lewandowski has scored goals for fun this season

Goals are the most important aspect of the game and for this reason, players who are well-versed in the art of putting the ball in the back of the net consistently are highly valued and sought after.

It is the wish of every football team to have a top-notch striker who is a prime goalscorer, as matches can only be won when goals are scored, but the competitive nature of the sport means that more often than not, good strikers are always poached by bigger teams.

While it is not possible to maintain the same level of consistency in front of goal over a couple of seasons (except you're named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo), strikers most times embark on a run of scoring form which helps their teams achieve their aims.

With four months gone in the 2019/2020 season, there have been some strikers who have had a breakthrough season this term, while some of the usual suspects are yet to hit the heights expected in front of the goal.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of the top five most in-form centre-forwards in Europe at the moment.

Note: Stats and goals correct as at the time of writing.

Honourable mentions: Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid), Tammy Abraham (Chelsea)

#5 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City)

Vardy is leading the Golden Boot race in England

Jamie Vardy was the driving force behind Leicester City's unlikely title push in 2015/2016, with his goals proving integral for the Foxes.

During that magical campaign, Vardy scored a total of 24 goals from 36 league games, including the record-breaking run of scoring in 11 matches consecutively.

Since then, Vardy has firmly established himself as one of the top strikers in the league and has hit more than 15 league goals in each of the following three campaigns.

This season, the 32-year-old has started like a house on fire and is once again leading Leicester's unlikely charge for a top-four finish with Brendan Rodgers' transformation getting into full gear.

Vardy currently tops the scorers' chart in England with 11 goals and two assists from 12 matches.

He has scored in each of his last four games consecutively including a hat-trick in the record-breaking 9-0 victory over Southampton and for his form, he was named as the Premier League Player of the month for October 2019.

