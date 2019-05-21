×
5 players who could replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
21 May 2019, 06:39 IST

Kompany has been magnificent for City in his 11 years with the club
Kompany has been magnificent for City in his 11 years with the club

It has been announced that after 11 years at the club, Manchester City’s inspirational captain Vincent Kompany will be leaving this summer. 

The Belgian will be returning to his boyhood club, Anderlecht, where he will take up the role of player-manager, signing a three-year deal.

The 33-year-old will no doubt be remembered as one of the greatest players in Manchester City history. Since joining in 2008 from Hamburg for just £8 million, Kompany has gone on to become one of the Premier League’s best centre backs and led City during the most successful period in their history.

Kompany captained City to the title on four occasions, including in each of the past two seasons, taking 198 points in the process, making the two highest points totals in Premier League history. He also won two FA Cups, the first coming in 2011, with the second coming on Saturday, as City dismantled Watford. 

In his final season, City won the domestic treble, becoming the first team in English football to do so. Kompany played a key role in this, with his spectacular winner against Leicester City, the final goal of his Premier League career, vital to them winning the title. 

But with Kompany gone, City will now be looking to bring in a centre back to replace him. They will have money to spend, and Pep Guardiola will be looking for someone who fits his demands. Here are five men that City could sign to replace Kompany this summer.

#1 Harry Maguire (Leicester City)

Maguire has had another solid season with Leicester City
Maguire has had another solid season with Leicester City

For the second summer in a row, it looks like Maguire is going to be one of the most talked about names during the transfer window. Last summer, it was Manchester United who were prepared to make Maguire the most expensive centre back in football history.

However, that move didn’t go through, much to the frustration of Jose Mourinho, who fell out with his board as a result. 

This time around it may be slightly harder for Leicester to hold on to the England international. Maguire has all the attributes that Guardiola looks for in a centre back. He is a reliable defender, capable of dealing with the top attacking players, as shown at last summer’s World Cup, and he has the ability to play the ball out from the back.

Maguire will also add to City’s list England players, which will help them meet registration requirements for their Champions League squad.

