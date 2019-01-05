×
5 players who could solve Chelsea’s goalscoring woes

Ben Winfield
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
58   //    05 Jan 2019, 06:25 IST

Piatek is having an excellent season in Serie A
Piatek is having an excellent season in Serie A

There looks to have been an improvement from Chelsea this season under new manager Maurizio Sarri. The Blues currently sit three points clear of Arsenal in the fourth position in the Premier League, reached the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup, and progressed with ease in the Europa League, going unbeaten in the group stage.

However, there has been one area that has consistently let Chelsea down so far this season, and that has been up front. Of the Premier League’s big six, Chelsea have scored comfortably the fewest goals, registering just 38 in 21 league games. 

Much of the blame has of course gone on the two strikers, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud. Morata has never really looked convincing since moving to the Premier League, despite scoring ten league goals before Christmas in his first year in England. 

He has scored just five league goals so far this season and looks totally unreliable in front of goal. His confidence looks like it has hit rock bottom, and it doesn’t seem like he’s going to get any of it back in the near future.

Giroud is the only other recognised striker in the Chelsea squad. However, his goal return has also been poor, and he has scored just once in the league all season. He does though seem to work well with Eden Hazard, and the two have formed a decent partnership. 

This issue has been intensified by the fact that goals haven’t come from other areas of the pitch either. Although Hazard has ten league goals to his name, Willian has scored just twice, with Pedro providing six. 

This is undoubtedly a problem that Maurizio Sarri will look to solve this January, and he is likely to try and bring someone to the club, especially after his side’s goalless draw against a struggling Southampton side. Here are five men who Sarri may look at to help solve his goalscoring crisis.

#1 Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan)

Icardi has an excellent goalscoring record
Icardi has an excellent goalscoring record

This is probably the dream signing as far as Chelsea are concerned. They will no doubt be looking for someone capable of scoring at least 20 goals a season and has shown that they are capable of doing so. Icardi could certainly be the man to do the job. The Argentinian has consistently shown over the last few years at Inter Milan that he is capable of doing the job at the highest level, and he would definitely improve Chelsea’s front line. 

His goal record in Serie A is superb, with the 25-year-old scoring an impressive 109 goals in just 175 league games. He also showed his worth in the Champions League this season, scoring four goals in the six group games, including a superb volley against Tottenham. He is a controversial figure off the field, and that is perhaps the reason he hasn’t been capped more by Argentina, but he is someone who would thrive in this Chelsea team.

