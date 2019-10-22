5 players who deserved to be in the Ballon d'Or 2019 shortlist

Real Madrid's Luka Modric was not included in the 30-man shortlist.

Earlier yesterday, France Football announced a 30-man shortlist for the forthcoming Ballon d'Or, a catalogue that includes Lionel Messi, Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo.

It's also safe to say that the above names happen to be the front-runners for the most coveted individual award in football. While there are no fewer than seven players from the UEFA Champions League-winning Liverpool squad, trophyless Real Madrid have just two of their players in Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard included in the shortlist.

The Premier League dominates this list, with the likes of Sergio Aguero, Bernardo Silva, Hugo Lloris and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang among the others drafted in.

Like every single year, there are a host of conspicuous talents and performers who have been overlooked despite enjoying successful seasons. Most significant of those snubs includes the holder himself, Luka Modric. The world's most expensive player, Neymar, failed to make the cut as well.

On that note, we list five players who perhaps, deserved to be in the 30-man Ballon d'Or shortlist ahead of the announcements in December.

#5 N'Golo Kante

N'Golo Kante enjoyed his best goal-scoring season last time out with Chelsea

N'Golo Kante, as many say, owns two and not one pair of lungs. He's one of the most unique footballers to have graced the European stage in recent times.

Last season, he was moved to the right side of a three-man midfield in a more advanced role than what many assume is his best playing position. Arguably too, Chelsea didn't quite receive what they could have from the player who is probably at his best when deployed in the heart of midfield.

N’Golo Kanté has made 100+ tackles in every season of top-flight football:



• 2014/15: 176

• 2015/16: 175

• 2016/17: 126

• 2017/18: 113



This season, in a different role, he's on 62 with eight games to play.

Even then, Kante enjoyed his best goal-scoring season, netting five goals, more than he had for Leicester City and Chelsea, previously, combined. The Frenchman is the epitome of vibrance, energy, sharpness and intelligence.

His adaptability, versatility and driving ability with the ball deserved more credit. His contributions to a third-place finish for the Blues, alongside a runners-up medal in the Carabao Cup and a UEFA Europa League crown should have been given more prominence.

