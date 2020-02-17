5 players who have been disappointing with their performances this season

Aaron Ramsey for Juventus

The 2019/20 season has been a topsy turvy campaign for many a player. Going into the season, there were high hopes for several players due to their sizeable price tags. Some have lived up to the hype while several have not. Of course, names like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Marcus Rashford and Kylian Mbappe have continued to set the bar. Others were meant to be in that bracket but have instead tainted their careers with a below-average season so far.

Here are 5 players who have been a disappointment with their performances this season.

5. Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey’s future was the hot topic throughout last season, with Arsenal not deeming the Welshman’s wage demands as value for money. In response, the midfielder engineered a dream move to Italy where he agreed to an astronomical 4-year contract. Since joining Juventus as a free agent, Ramsey has failed to make any kind of impact whatsoever. In 12 Serie A games, Ramsey has scored once and provided 0 assists. The Welshman has been a costly experiment for the Italian giants, with no upside in sight.

Despite spending the majority of his career in the physically demanding and fast-paced Premier League, Ramsey has looked sluggish and off the pace in Italy. Maurizio Sarri has struggled to decide between picking him and Adrien Rabiot for the midfield spot alongside Miralem Pjanić, due to both of them being subpar.

Many a Juventus fan would struggle to tell you what Ramsey brings to the team besides messing up several Juventus attacks a game. If Ramsey is to repay the heavy investment the Serie A Champions have placed in him, he must produce one of the best goalscoring returns of a midfielder in the second half of the season.

