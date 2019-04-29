5 players who Manchester United should sign to compete next season

Archith

Manchester United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Starting the 2018/19 campaign, Manchester United had signed a young Portuguese right-back in the form of Diogo Dalot from Porto and a midfielder to help out Pogba in the form of Fred from Shakhtar Donetsk. However Mourinho's need for a central defender wasn't completed and he entered the season with Lindelof, Bailly, Smalling, Jones and Rojo as his defenders.

Without a shadow of doubt, Manchester United have struggled at the back and are now on the lookout for a new defender to replace an injury-prone and rather inconsistent Eric Bailly and to get rid of either of Jones, Smalling or Rojo, with only Lindelof having shown promise of being a good defender of the lot.

Along with the defense, their midfield has struggled all season apart from Paul Pogba who, although inconsistent, has shown what he can do even with players under performing around him.

With players like Ander Herrera and Juan Mata looking to be leaving for a free in the summer, Ole has got a lot of work to be done with this squad and here are some of the players who he should target.

5. Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Crystal Palace v Manchester City - Premier League

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been a sensation this season for Crystal palace, donning the right-side of the Palace defense all on his own. The 21-year-old England international has made 149 tackles so far this season with a tackle success percentage of 68% which is amazing for a player so young.

He has also made 85 interceptions, 147 clearances and 221 recoveries -- the best for any other full-back this season. Although his attacking output has not been as impressive as fellow England international Trent Alexander-Arnold, it is something that can be improved if he plays for a side like Manchester United.

If United go for him, it is safe to say he is a significant upgrade over Ashley Young and can don the jersey for at least the coming decade.

