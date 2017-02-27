5 players who won the EPL with more than one club

The EPL is one of the toughest and most competitive leagues in the world. To win it, is a remarkable achievement for any player.

by Liam Flin

Tevez won the Premier League with Manchester City under manager Roberto Mancini

The current 2016/17 campaign marks the 25th anniversary of the Premier League. This year, we've seen countless successes and failures, as well as incredible goals and hair-raising moments.

After Leicester City's remarkable fairytale victory last term, six clubs have lifted the prestigious trophy, the other five being Manchester United (13), Chelsea (4), Arsenal (3), Manchester City (2) and Blackburn Rovers (1). Antonio Conte's Blues look like they will win the 25th title in a season which has been strangely predictable in comparison to last campaign.

To win the EPL is one of the greatest achievements a footballer can ever experience and, to do so twice, takes extraordinary talent. In homage to the English top flight's silver anniversary, let's take a look at five players who've done the incredible not once, but twice...

#1 Carlos Tevez

The Argentine shook things up in Manchester in 2009, when he switched Red for Blue and joined Manchester United's bitter rivals City for a whopping £47 million. During his two-year loan spell at Old Trafford, the forward won back-to-back league titles with the Red Devils in the 2007/08 and 2008/09 seasons.

Problems surfaced surrounding Tevez's future at the club, with United reluctant to make his loan deal permanent. As a result, the striker made the move to City where he scored 58 goals in all competitions and won the Premier League title yet again three years after the transfer.

So not only was the Argentinian international the first individual to switch between the two clubs since Terry Cooke in 1999, but he also joined an exclusive list of players to have lifted the EPL title twice. Tevez became the highest paid footballer in the world at the end of last year when he agreed a move to Shanghai Shenhua, where he'd receive an annual wage close to $41 million.