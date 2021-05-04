The 2020/21 footballing season is in its last mile - with Europe's top leagues drawing to a close this month. That means the summer transfer window is upon us and some of football's top talents are rumored to be on the move in the coming months. The summer transfer window has historically been the largest-spending window of the season, with top clubs often forced to pay over market value for the top players.

The transfer fee or market value of a player depends on various factors, including skill-sets, age, and current form, to name a few. Of these factors, a player's age and form are the most important determinants, as young players have a potentially high resale value. While some have witnessed a dip in form this season, others have established themselves as some of football's top talents. On that note, let's take a look at -

5 players whose market value has increased the most in 2021

#5 Bruno Fernandes | €90 million (€42 million increase)

We kick off our list with one of the Premier League's best players this season and a hot contender for the PFA Player of the Year - Bruno Fernandes.

The Portuguese became the much-needed catalyst for Manchester United's resurgence in the second half of last season. Ever since his arrival on English shores in the 2020 winter transfer window, Fernandes propelled Manchester United to a Top 4 finish last year. Over the last six months of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Fernandes has notched up 12 goals and 8 assists from just 22 appearances. Adding to this, the playmaker has won four Player of the Month's so far this season - the most by any player in the English top-flight.

In the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League this season, Bruno Fernandes has either scored, assisted, shot or created a chance every 14 touches of the ball! pic.twitter.com/YcepMRfqd7 — UtdArena (@utdarena) April 29, 2021

The 26-year old has gone from strength to strength since, with 26 goals and 16 assists to his name this season. Manchester United are known for big irresponsible splurges in the transfer market, but the £50million spent on Fernandes seems like a steal now.

#4 Phil Foden | €70 million (€43 million increase)

Next on our list is Manchester City's most exciting - and arguably best - player this season, Phil Foden.

The Englishman has progressed up the ranks at a rapid pace since signing for Manchester City's youth academy. After winning the FIFA U17 World Cup in India, Foden established himself as one of the brightest prospects in English football. Since making his Manchester City debut in the 2016/17 season, Foden has managed to nail down a starting spot in the star-studded squad, and is essentially City's leader in attack in the absence of an outright No.9.

100% shot accuracy (3/3)

100% take-on success (3/3)

95% pass accuracy

62 touches

6 ball recoveries

5 duels won

2 crosses

2 interceptions

Another great display from the 20-year old. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/whCtzlolo0 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 28, 2021

The young Englishman has already laid hands on a domestic treble in 2019, and will be looking to upgrade it to a European treble this season. Foden has 14 goals and 9 assists from 45 appearances in the ongoing season, and it will probably take much more than €70million to prise Foden away from the Etihad.

