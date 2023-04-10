5 players whose market value has increased the most since the start of the season

A new season of football is like a blank canvas and every player has the chance to create their masterpiece. With each passing week, some players manage to stand out from the crowd and establish themselves as stars in the making.

In the ongoing campaign, several players have dazzled with their skill, work ethic and sheer determination, catching the eye of scouts and fans alike with their impressive displays. As we enter the business end of the season, it's clear that these rising stars have the potential to go on to achieve great things in the game.

In this article, we shine a spotlight on five players whose performances have propelled them into the limelight and seen their market value soar since the start of the season.

#5 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt) | €49 million increase |

Randal Kolo Muani joined Eintracht Frankfurt last summer on a free transfer. The Frenchman has proven to be an excellent signing as he has enjoyed a rapid rise this term and it hasn't gone unnoticed by top European clubs.

The dynamic centre-forward has impressed fans and critics with his well-rounded skillset and ability to score goals and create opportunities for his teammates. He is excellent with the ball at his feet and the 24-year-old's finishing has been top-notch as well.

In 38 appearances in all competitions for Eintract Frankfurt so far this season, Muani has scored 19 goals and provided 14 assists. His transfer market valuation has shot up from €16 million to €65 million.

#4 Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion) | €49 million increase |

Moises Caicedo has emerged as one of the most exciting prospects in South American football, with his meteoric rise in recent months taking the footballing world by storm.

The 21-year-old has shown remarkable maturity and composure beyond his years, combining technical excellence with an unrelenting work ethic on the pitch.

His ability to control the tempo of the game from midfield, make driving runs into the final third and create scoring opportunities for his teammates has caught the attention of scouts from Europe's top clubs.

With his relentless drive and natural ability, Caicedo looks set to become a household name in world football in the years to come. The Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder's transfer market value was €6 million at the start of the season but it has risen to €55 million now.

#3 Mykyalo Mudryk (Chelsea) | €51 million increase |

Mykhaylo Mudryk, a 22-year-old left winger from Shakhtar Donetsk, signed an eight-and-a-half-year deal with Chelsea in January 2023. Prior to this season, Mudryk had only scored two goals in 47 appearances for three different clubs in his homeland.

However, his form and profile have soared to great heights after netting three times in the Champions League group stage for Shakhtar and providing two assists in the first half of the season. Chelsea decided to break the bank for the electric winger and spent €70 million to sign him in January.

Despite arriving at Stamford Bridge with a huge price tag, Mudryk is yet to impress at his new club. He is yet to score a goal and has provided just one assist in 10 appearances in all competitions so far. But his transfer market valuation, which was at €9 million at the start of the season, has risen to €60 million now.

#2 Enzo Fernandez (Chelsea) | €70 million increase |

Benfica have been one of the most impressive teams in Europe this season. Argentinian midfielder Enzo Fernandez was the heartbeat of their midfield in the first half of the ongoing campaign.

Fernandez was the breakout star of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well, turning in multiple spectacular performances for Argentina in their triumphant run in Qatar. The young midfielder soon became the talk of the town and several European giants lined up to secure his services.

Chelsea broke their transfer record to sign him in January. They shelled out €121 million for his services. Fernandez was valued at a meagre €15 million at the start of the season. His current valuation stands at €85 million.

#1 Khvicha Kvaratkshelia (Napoli) | €70 million increase

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was not a popular name among football fans at the start of the season. After all, he had just joined Napoli from Dinami Batumi on a deal worth €11.5 million and this was going to be his first season at a club in the top five European leagues.

Kvaratskhelia, however, plays like he is a veteran of the game at the peak of his powers. He became an instant fan-favorite in Napoli by virtue of his exquisite technique and ability to score goals and create goalscoring opportunities for his opportunities at a prolific rate.

Kvaratkshelia's form has been critical to Napoli's dominance in Serie A this term. In 32 appearances across all competitions so far this season, the 22-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 16 assists. His market value has risen from €15 million to €85 million over the course of the 2022-23 season.

