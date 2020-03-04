5 players you didn't know played for Bayern Munich

Lukas Podolski spent three years with Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are one of the biggest and most successful clubs in European football and have won a staggering 72 trophies in their history, which includes a record 29 Bundesliga titles.

Die Roten have seen the likes of Franz Beckenbauer, Gerd Mueller, Lothar Matthäus, and Philipp Lahm donning the famous red jersey of the club. While many talented players have plied their trade for the Munich-based outfit, very few have managed to make an everlasting impression on the club and the fans.

Having said that, we take a look at 5 players who we didn't know played for Bayern Munich.

#1 Landon Donovan

Landon Donovan had a four-and-a-half-month spell with the Bavarians

USA legend Landon Donovan incidentally started his professional career in Germany after coming through the first batch of the IMG Academy. The attacker then made the journey to Bayer Leverkusen in 1999 following impressive performances in the 1999 FIFA U-17 World Championship.

Donovan was back in the United States in 2001, joining San Jose Earthquakes on loan after failing to make the cut at Leverkusen. The forward spent three seasons on loan with the club before moving to fellow American outfit, LA Galaxy, in 2005.

Four years later, however, the LA Galaxy ace was once again back in Germany where he joined Bayern Munich on loan. The attackers' stay at the Allianz Arena was a brief one as he joined the Bavarians in November 2008 and left the club in mid-March following the start of the 2009 MLS season. During his four-and-a-half month stay with the Munich giants, he made seven official appearances for the club but failed to convince them to extend his stay.

Donovan went on to represent Premier League side, Everton, on loan the following season before hanging up his boots for the first time 2014 with LA Galaxy. A series of returns and retirement announcements have followed since then.

