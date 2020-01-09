Top 5 Bayern Munich moments of the decade

Bayern Munich celebrates winning the Bundesliga

Success and Bayern Munich have been synonymous over the last decade, to say the least. The Bavarian outfit, one of the illustrious clubs in Europe, rode to the epitome of achievement in the recently concluded decade with their majestic endeavour. Much to the delight of the fans, the Mia San Mia slogan echoed stronger than ever as they witnessed one of the most consistent periods of dominance in recent times.

From Bayern's dominance in the league to the signing of key players such as Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski, the Bavarians had several moments to saviour in the past decade. The appointment of Pep Guardiola after Jupp Heynckes's retirement in 2013 was another leap forward with the Spaniard's philosophy having a long-lasting effect on Bayern's football.

With 250 Bundesliga matches and 800 points won in this decade to having 65 per cent of the domestic trophies under their belt, the decade belonged to them. Their recent demolition of Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League is a moment to cherish as they have dominated the tournament in the decade with 75 wins, which is second only to Real Madrid.

Here is a list of five such moments that highlighted Bayern's decade.

5. Return of Jupp Heynckes

Borussia Dortmund v Bayern Munich - UEFA Champions League Final

Bayern Munich were battered by Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League and after the first seven games of the Bundesliga season in 2017, they were five points off the mark against their perennial rival Borussia Dortmund. More so, the football was simply far from convincing and needed a change in guard. Carlo Ancelotti was eventually shown the door and in came Jupp Heynckes for his fourth term as a Bayern manager.

Bayern's crisis can never be so precisely addressed more efficiently than the return of this German manager, who wrote entered their history books on the back of an emphatic 2012-13 season.

Fast forward another eight months and Bayern has secured their sixth consecutive Bundesliga title and was in contention for the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League triumph. The turn around has been nothing less than sensational with the old man masterminding yet another splendid spell at his home club.

In his own words, he revealed:

“I never planned these eight months, they were an additional chapter in my biography, albeit very exceptional.”

With four previous Bundesliga title and a Champions League, his return to management in the 2017-18 season to earn an additional fifth title and retire for the final time has been one of the best moments for the Bavarians this decade.

