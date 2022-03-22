5 possible destinations for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala first burst onto the scene in the 2014-15 Serie A season, making 23 goal contributions for Palermo. Juventus soon came calling for the Argentine, snapping him up for a €41million fee in 2015.

He was expected to be the undisputed star of Juve, ruling the Italian top-division with an iron fist. Unfortunately, injuries and fitness issues have kept him from racking up the numbers many expected. So far, Dybala has managed to take part in 283 games for the Bianconeri, netting 113 goals and providing 48 assists.

The forward’s current contract with the Old Lady expires in June 2022, meaning he will be free to leave at the end of the season.

With no new offers on the table, the player is set to depart as a free agent (via Fabrizio Romano). Several top European clubs are expected to vie for his signature.

Below, we will take a look at Dybala's five possible destinations:

#5 Manchester United

Manchester United v Watford - Premier League

Manchester United are in need of reinforcements in all areas of the pitch. With Anthony Martial out on loan at Sevilla and Marcus Rashford’s future still up in the air, the Red Devils could do with a player of Dybala’s skill set.

The Argentine could be a marquee signing for United and would give the fans something to look forward to after a dreadful season.

ZEE⁷ 🇵🇹 @FutbolZEE I'd actually choose Dybala for Manchester United, he's a versatile player, can compete with Rashford and Elanga at RW or even compete with Bruno as a CAM, might be a good addition to the squad. I'd actually choose Dybala for Manchester United, he's a versatile player, can compete with Rashford and Elanga at RW or even compete with Bruno as a CAM, might be a good addition to the squad.

The Red Devils are also in the hunt for a new manager, which bodes well for Dybala. If the forward joins the club in the summer and finds a new coach, they can work together to figure out a system that works.

At present, Manchester United do not use a second-striker, but having a player like Dybala could change things quickly at Old Trafford.

#4 Liverpool

Arsenal v Liverpool - Premier League

Manchester United’s arch-rivals Liverpool are also believed (via Express) to be in the hunt for Paulo Dybala. Unlike United, who are in dire need of Dybala’s qualities, Liverpool have no reason to be desperate for the Argentine.

With Luis Diaz, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, and the great Mohamed Salah at his disposal, Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for options up top. Unless Mane and Salah leave due to contract disputes, Liverpool could find it difficult to fit Dybala into the starting XI.

Liverpool News @LFCVine Paulo Dybala is a free agent this summer. Would you take him at Liverpool?🤔 Paulo Dybala is a free agent this summer. Would you take him at Liverpool?🤔 https://t.co/l13cc1SJdM

Dybala is excellent at holding up the ball, combines well with his teammates, and is eager to work off the ball.

The player could thrive in a false nine role for the Merseysiders, but Klopp might need to have some unpleasant conversations with some of his players to make it happen.

#3 Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Top-four chasing Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur have long been interested in bringing Juventus forward Paulo Dybala to north London.

According to Football.London, Spurs nearly completed his transfer ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, but the move fell through on deadline day. The north Londoners did not approach the Bianconeri over the next two seasons but could rejoin the race at the end of the campaign.

With Dybala’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, Tottenham could get him on a free transfer. This would allow them to offer him higher wages, making the deal a lot more lucrative for the 28-year-old.

Additionally, his friend Rodrigo Bentancur is currently at Spurs, which could sway Dybala at an emotional level as well.

𝗟𝘂𝗸𝗮𝘀🇮🇹🇧🇷🇫🇷🇰🇷 @SonnySZN07 Dybala to Tottenham Who Says No? Dybala to Tottenham Who Says No? https://t.co/taZZD8UBHx

To top it off, if Tottenham Hotspur do not manage to secure Champions League football next season, Harry Kane could move to greener pastures.

If Kane does leave, Antonio Conte will have a capable replacement in the form of the Argentine.

#2 Inter Milan

FC Internazionale v Liverpool FC: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

The rivalry between Juventus and Inter Milan is a fierce one. Last season, the Nerazzurri beat the Bianconeri to the punch in the Serie A title race, ending the Old Lady's nine-season title-winning streak.

Dybala was on the receiving end of last year's disappointment but could very well join Juve's eternal rivals next season.

Samuel @SamueIPain #Dybala



Club are expected to offer €7.5/8m + bonuses and a four year contract. #Inter Inter is a serious possibility for Paulo Dybala. A meeting is scheduled between Dybala and Inter in the next few days.Club are expected to offer €7.5/8m + bonuses and a four year contract. Inter is a serious possibility for Paulo Dybala. A meeting is scheduled between Dybala and Inter in the next few days. 🇦🇷 #Dybala Club are expected to offer €7.5/8m + bonuses and a four year contract. 🔵 #Inter

As per Sempre Inter, Dybala has agreed to meet with Inter’s agents in the coming days and could very well complete the transfer.

If the Argentina international moves to the San Siro, Inter’s Lautaro Martinez could depart the club and possibly join a Premier League outfit.

#1 Paris Saint-Germain

Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain: Round Of Sixteen Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

Mauricio Pochettino’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been under fire for a few weeks now. They recently endured a crushing defeat at the hands of Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 and were beaten by rivals Monaco in Ligue 1.

A major revamp seems to be on the horizon and Dybala could be one to lead the catwalk for incoming stars.

Juventus Area @juventus_area ✍️| If Leonardo were to keep his place at PSG, the Parisian club could try to sign Paulo



[@le10sport] ✍️| If Leonardo were to keep his place at PSG, the Parisian club could try to sign Paulo #Dybala on a free transfer. 📰✍️| If Leonardo were to keep his place at PSG, the Parisian club could try to sign Paulo #Dybala on a free transfer.[@le10sport]

If Kylian Mbappe does not renew his contract and leaves for free at the end of the season, Dybala could be his perfect replacement. The 28-year-old could strike up a partnership with his compatriot Lionel Messi and offer his impressive work rate to PSG’s often-lazy forward line.

His versatility could also come in handy for PSG and allow Mauricio Pochettino (or anyone who replaces him) to try out different systems. Dybala could just be the player PSG need to mask the imminent absence of the explosive Mbappe.

Edited by Samya Majumdar