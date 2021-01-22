5 potential destinations for Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho does not need an introduction. The 20-year-old winger's rapid rise at Borussia Dortmund and promotion to England's senior team has made him one of the most sought-after players in Europe. With so many suitors lining up for him, there are many options in front of him.

He joined the Watford Academy as a seven-year-old and then moved to Manchester City in 2015. Being a home-grown product, a lot of English clubs are trying to lure him back to England but he has attracted attention from elsewhere too.

Though Dortmund might not be willing to part ways with their prized possession yet, he is expected to fetch a hefty transfer fee that only a handful of clubs across Europe could afford, as and when he decides to search for greener pastures elsewhere,.

Jadon Sancho drops a Wolfsburg player before scoring his first Bundesliga goal of the season 😳 pic.twitter.com/TT216pHf6M — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 3, 2021

Here we take a look at the five clubs that can sign the exciting player in the upcoming transfer windows.

#5 Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich have poached a lot of Borussia Dortmund players

When it comes to buying some of the greatest talents produced by Borussia Dortmund, their title rivals Bayern Munich are right at the top. The list of players who've crossed over to the Bavarian capital in recent years is astounding.

Though The Bavarians have a great squad at the moment, which went on to win the European treble last season, the addition of Sancho to their ranks would be something that will give them even more of an advantage in the title race and send a signal across Europe that they mean business.

Uli Hoeneß: "When Dortmund buy a highly talented player and he plays well, you can hear from the club itself or from outside a few months later that he will be for sale. How is a player supposed to soak up the DNA of a club 100% when he feels like he's an object for sale?" [FAZ] pic.twitter.com/fkzZuj1yzY — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) August 2, 2020

As per a report last year, it was claimed that Die Schwarzgelben won't sell any more of their players to Munich. Nonetheless, for Sancho who has been in Germany for the last three and a half years, the prospect of playing in the same league, with the most successful club in the country, might be too good a deal to refuse.

#4 Barcelona

Jadon Sancho would be a great partner for Lionel Messi at Barcelona

Barcelona went trophyless in the 2019-20 campaign and recently missed out on the first silverware of the season as they were defeated 3-2 by Athletic Club in the Supercopa de España final.

Breaking: Messi has been handed a two-match ban for his red card in the Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Uay96EEuC2 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 19, 2021

Barcelona is one of the top clubs in the world, and to maintain that status, they are always in need of world-class players. In recent years, their reliance on Lionel Messi for the spark in the final third has been there for everyone to see.

With the departure of Luis Suarez as well in the summer, they are pretty light in the attacking front and could use someone as skillful and proven as Sancho.

The Catalans have not had a good experience of doing business with the Bundesliga outfit, as their €105m winger, Ousmane Dembele has struggled to fit in on account of injuries.

If they can ready some funds by the next transfer window, signing Sancho could be a possibility as Messi's future at the club remains uncertain and they need to add some quality to their ranks.

