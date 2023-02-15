5 potential destinations for PSG superstar Neymar

After a bright start to the 2022-23 season, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Neymar's form has tailed off drastically. This has once again sparked rumors and speculation regarding his future and the 31-year-old could be on his way out of PSG in the summer. He definitely has plenty more to offer at the highest level

Managing Barça @ManagingBarca | JUST IN: PSG have decided to sell Neymar this summer & now Leo Messi is also considering leaving.

He signed a four-year deal with PSG in May 2021 and PSG might look to cash in on him at the end of the 2022-23 season, according to reports. In doing so, they will be able to furnish enough funds to invest for the future.

Being one of the most technically blessed and creative attackers on the planet, Neymar won't come for cheap and potential suitors will need to cough up a fortune to sign him.

Which teams would be able to rope in Neymar? Without further ado, let's take a look at five potential destinations for the PSG superstar.

#5 Newcastle United

Newcastle United v West Ham United - Premier League

Newcastle United have been a different beast altogether since the change in ownership in 2021. With Eddie Howe taking over as manager and the club making some key acquisitions, they've transformed into a force to be reckoned with in the Premier League.

The Magpies are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are contesting for a berth in the Champions League next season. They definitely have the financial resources to pull off a move for Neymar. It would be the kind of move that would help add a lot of credibility to the Newcastle United project.

#4 Manchester City

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City have allegedly breached rules whereby they were required to provide accurate financial information regarding their revenues, sponsorships and operating costs. They are under investigation and could be handed massive penalties if found guilty.

Until then, City will flex their financial muscles and for that reason, the Etihad will remain a potential destination for Neymar. For now, City are reliant on Jack Grealish to provide thrust down the left flank and the Brazilian icon would be a welcome addition to their lineup.

He will be able to gel with City's players effortlessly by virtue of his technical qualities and the experience from his Barcelona days.

#3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Al Hilal: Final - FIFA Club World Cup Morocco 2022

Real Madrid were heavily linked with Neymar multiple times in the past. But it could yet come to fruition this summer. Los Blancos certainly have the resources to secure the 31-year-old's services.

But with Vinicius Junior making the left-winger's role his for the foreseeable future, Neymar will need to take up a different position if he is to join Real Madrid.

He could play more centrally and, having lost a yard of pace in recent times, the 31-year-old is unlikely to be against the idea.

#2 Manchester United

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League

In his first summer as Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag signed two players who had crossed over to their 30s. These players are Christian Eriksen and Casemiro and they are undoubtedly two of the signings of the season.

As such, it is clear that the Dutch coach isn't against the idea of bringing in players as short-term fixes. But the problem at Manchester United is that they have an abundance of left-wingers. Marcus Rashford often starts on the left flank and in addition to him, there is Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga.

They also have Bruno Fernandes in the number 10 role. But Neymar will bring a ton of flair and skills with him and it will give Manchester United the squad depth and quality they need to challenge for all the top prizes in Europe.

#1 Barcelona

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Barcelona are likely to be Neymar's preferred destination this summer. His former teammate Xavi Hernandez is currently the head coach at the club and the Brazilian has unfinished business at the Camp Nou.

Neymar left Barcelona as the world's most expensive player in 2017, as PSG secured his services for a whopping €222 million. Having offloaded Memphis Depay in the summer, Barca are on the lookout for attacking reinforcements.

However, their financial troubles could hamper their chances of signing Neymar, who won't come for cheap.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet 🎙️ Thierry Henry: “Neymar left Barcelona to stop being in Messi’s shadow? Every football player is in Messi’s shadow. To escape it, Neymar needed to choose another sport.” 🎙️ Thierry Henry: “Neymar left Barcelona to stop being in Messi’s shadow? Every football player is in Messi’s shadow. To escape it, Neymar needed to choose another sport.” https://t.co/WvEPt7IJYb

