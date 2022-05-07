5 Potential Edinson Cavani replacements at Manchester United 

Edinson Cavani has had a positive impact at Manchester United in his two seasons at the club. Despite an injury-ridden 2021-22 campaign, the Uruguayan has been helpful to the club's cause. He is known for his tremendous work rate, on and off the ball, and prolific goal-scoring ability.

In the 2020-21 campaign, he managed 17 goals and six assists in 2180 minutes of action, with an average of 24 games of 90 minutes each. In the last 365 days, Cavani has ranked in the 91st percentile for most tackles made by a forward in the top-five leagues.

He ranks in the 99th percentile and 62nd percentile for most interceptions and blocks made by a forward in the top five leagues across Europe. Further, he has an impressive count of 14.19 pressures per 90 minutes.

While 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo has produced remarkable output this season, he has received criticism for lacking certain aspects of his game that Cavani has.

With his contract expiring in the summer and him reportedly leaving the club, the Red Devils have a massive task at hand to find a suitable replacement for 'El Matador'.

Below, we have listed down five potential candidates who can fill the Uruguayan's shoes not only from an attacking perspective, but also from the defensive one. Without further ado, let's get to them.

#5 Victor Osimhen

SSC Napoli v Cagliari Calcio - Serie A

Victor Osimhen has excelled in multiple facets of the game. One noticeable aspect, aside from goals, is the ability to drop into deeper positions to aid the team.

This season at Napoli, Osimhen has scored 17 goals in 29 games. To add to that, he has managed to contribute defensively with his pace, clever movement, and impressive aerial presence. The traits match Cavani, who himself played for Napoli at one time.

Statistically, in the last 365 days, he ranks in the 49th percentile for most tackles made by a forward in the top-five leagues. He ranks in the 46th percentile and 52nd percentile for most interceptions and blocks made by a forward. He has performed pressures of 15.32 times per 90 minutes.

While his defensive statistics visually pale when compared to Cavani's, he makes up for it with his immeasurable work rate.

#4 Lautaro Martinez

FC Internazionale v AC Milan - Coppa Italia

Inter Milan's talisman Lautaro Martinez has been one of the club's most consistent players over the last three seasons. The Argentine has contributed 21 goals and three assists in 45 games across competitions this season. 17 of them have come in Serie A alone.

Since Romelu Lukaku's €115 million departure to Chelsea, Martinez has taken center stage at Inter Milan. In the process, he has become one of Europe's most all-around players.

In the 365 days since, Martinez has been in the 71st percentile for most tackles made by a forward in the top-five European leagues. Further, he is in the 98th percentile and 76th percentile for most interceptions and blocks made by a forward. He has performed pressures of 15.70 times per 90 minutes.

Strongly linked to clubs in England as per the Mirror, the Argentinian is set to explore his options in the summer.

#3 Tammy Abraham

AS Roma v Leicester City: Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa Conference League

Since departing from boyhood club Chelsea in the summer of 2021 to join Italian outfit AS Roma in a move worth €35 million, Tammy Abraham has not turned back.

With 25 goals and five assists in 49 games in the 2021-22 campaign, the Englishman has shown versatility in adapting to a new league and system. His involvement on and off the ball has received praise from legendary manager Jose Mourinho.

He is in the 77th percentile for the most tackles made by a forward in the top-five leagues. He is in the 60th percentile and 79th percentile for the most interceptions and blocks made by a forward. He has performed 13.91 pressures per 90 minutes this season.

Unlike Cavani, the 24-year-old has more experience with English football.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



Roma's leading man discusses how he has followed De Bruyne, Salah & Lukaku by leaving Chelsea & taking on a new challenge, the frustration he felt during his final months at Exclusive: @tammyabraham speaks to @alanshearer Roma's leading man discusses how he has followed De Bruyne, Salah & Lukaku by leaving Chelsea & taking on a new challenge, the frustration he felt during his final months at #CFC & the sage advice he received from Gareth Southgate. Exclusive: @tammyabraham speaks to @alanshearerRoma's leading man discusses how he has followed De Bruyne, Salah & Lukaku by leaving Chelsea & taking on a new challenge, the frustration he felt during his final months at #CFC & the sage advice he received from Gareth Southgate.

#2 Jonathan David

Lille OSC v Sevilla FC: Group G - UEFA Champions League

One of the most promising youngsters signed by Lille in 2020, Jonathan David has taken Europe by storm since his contribution to ending Lille's long-awaited league title win in France.

The 22-year-old played a crucial role in Lille's league title success in the 2020-21 season. He has scored 13 goals across competitions in the previous campaign and 17 goals in the current term. He ranks in the 73rd percentile for the most tackles made by a forward in the top-five leagues.

Further, he ranks in the 53rd percentile and 37th percentile for the most interceptions and blocks made by a forward. He has an eye-catching statistic of 19.32 pressures per 90 minutes.

His pressing ability exceeds Cavani's, making him more energetic on the pitch. At 22, the Canadian international is likely to jump at any bigger opportunity that might arise.

#1 Darwin Núñez

SL Benfica v FC Barcelona: Group E - UEFA Champions League

The Benfica forward is en route to finishing the Portuguese Primeira Liga fan as the top scorer. Likened to Cavani, he has scored 34 goals in 40 games this season. Nunez is relatively young, possesses an excellent first touch and has exemplary finishing skills.

He is in the 75th percentile for most tackles made by a forward in the top-five leagues. Further, he ranks in the 78th percentile and 45th percentiles respectively for most interceptions and blocks made by a forward. He has performed 15.24 pressures per 90 minutes.

As per the reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano, his asking price is rumored to be over €75 million. His burgeoning reputation is only set to grow further. The Uruguayan is a popular choice, given he is from the nation as Cavani.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🦅 #Benfica



Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by Benfica revolution. Roger Schmidt signs until June 2024 - there’s no option for further season. Darwin Núñez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough.Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo - but nothing agreed yet. Benfica revolution. Roger Schmidt signs until June 2024 - there’s no option for further season. Darwin Núñez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough. 🔴🦅 #BenficaTalks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo - but nothing agreed yet.

None of the above players have outshined Cavani statistically. Nevertheless, they have time on their side and could sprout into significant players. With Erik ten Hag set to arrive in the summer, the signing of a young striker will be of utmost priority. A striker will also be chosen based on certain attributes, such as versatility, ability, and mentality.

Edited by Shardul Sant