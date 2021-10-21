5 potential free agents Barcelona could target in 2022

Barcelona's critical financial position means that the days of large transfer fees are gone for now, with the club currently acting in the free agent market.

This was epitomized this summer when the club brought in Memphis Depay, Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia without paying money to their respective former clubs.

Although they did spend a fee to buy out their remaining rights to Emerson Royal from Real Betis, they eventually shipped him to Tottenham for a profit.

With the club recently announcing that they have outstanding debts of over €1.3 billion, it looks like their strategy in the transfer market will not change anytime soon.

A few potential free agents can significantly improve Barcelona

Given the situation, Barcelona will try to sign free agents in the summer of 2022 as well and the club do have plenty of talented players to choose from.

The Blaugrana are in desperate need of strengthening their squad after having had a poor start to the 2021-22 campaign. They are currently seventh in La Liga with just four wins in eight league games, while the Catalans have also lost two of their opening three Champions league matches. As such, there are several areas that Barcelona need to strengthen in order to become a competitive outfit once again.

Considering that, we're taking a look at five potential free agents that the club might look to target next summer:

#5 Noussair Mazraoui - Ajax

AFC Ajax v Valencia CF: Group H - UEFA Champions League

With Sergio Roberto's future uncertain at Barcelona, the Catalans will be looking for reinforcements at right-back. One player who they can target for free next season is Ajax's Noussair Mazraoui.

The full-back joined Ajax as a nine-year-old back in 2006 before progressing through the ranks at the Dutch club. He made his senior debut for Ajax in 2017 and has grown in stature ever since.

Now the first-choice right-back for Ajax, Mazraoui started the 2021-22 season in fine fashion, with four goals and three assists in 13 appearances across competitions. However, the 23-year-old is in the final year of his contract, putting his long-term future at the club in doubt.

Understandably, Barcelona have been linked with the Moroccan and he would definitely be a perfect fit for the Catalan giants. The full-back has graduated from the Ajax academy, which holds the same philosophy as Barcelona's La Masia. This would help him seamlessly fit in at the Camp Nou and would also suit the club's style of play.

Considering Mazraoui could be available for free next summer, this is an option that Barcelona should definitely look to pursue.

#4 Marcelo Brozovic - Inter Milan

US Sassuolo v FC Internazionale - Serie A

With Barcelona looking to reinforce their midfield after failing to land Georginio Wijnaldum this summer, Inter's Marcelo Brozovic could be the perfect candidate.

Brozovic signed for Inter in January 2015 but spent the next 18 months on loan at Dinamo Zagreb before joining the Nerazzurri in the summer of 2016. Since then, the 28-year-old has been a permanent fixture in the middle of the park for Inter. He has racked up more than 250 appearances for the club, during which he has registered 25 goals and 33 assists.

One of the most reliable central midfielders in Europe, Brozovic also played an integral part in Inter Milan's Serie A title triumph last season. With his contract set to expire next summer, Brozovic has been linked with a potential exit from Inter.

Barcelona have been overly reliant on Frenkie de Jong and Pedri over the past year while they have had to use teenager Gavi regularly this season. This indicates that they could use more quality depth in the middle of the park and Brozovic could certainly fulfill that.

Barça Buzz @Barca_Buzz

#FCB 🔄 (BROZOVIĆ): In recent days Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozović, who is out of contract in the summer, has been offered to Barcelona but there is no consensus at the club regarding his possible signing. #Transfers 🇭🇷Via (🟡): @gerardromero 🔄 (BROZOVIĆ): In recent days Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozović, who is out of contract in the summer, has been offered to Barcelona but there is no consensus at the club regarding his possible signing.

#FCB #Transfers 🇭🇷Via (🟡): @gerardromero https://t.co/jGBzcJ5s6e

His versatility means he could even be considered a potential long-term replacement for Sergio Busquets in midfield. With a player of Brozovic's quality potentially available for a Bosman transfer, it is too good an opportunity for Barcelona to pass on.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith