5 predictions for Juventus' 2021-22 Serie A campaign 

Juventus had a season to forget in 2020-21. The Turin giants relinquished their Serie A crown to Inter Milan after almost a decade of supremacy. At the same time, their struggles on the continent also continued.

The manner in which they were eliminated by Porto in the UEFA Champions League left a bitter taste in their mouths. It also saw their wait for continental glory enter a 22nd year.

They also struggled domestically and needed a huge favor from Verona on the final day against Napoli to secure a top-four finish.

The Coppa Italia triumph was scant consolation for Juventus, who had loftier ambitions heading into the campaign.

Their struggles led to them parting ways with fledgling manager Andrea Pirlo after a year of transition.

Juventus will be looking to get back on track in the new season. On that note, here are five predictions for the Bianconeri's 2021-22 Serie A campaign.

#5 Juventus to reclaim the Scudetto

Massimiliano Allgeri won five consecutive Scudetti at Juventus

Juventus are by far the most dominant side in Italian football and their squad depth is much vaster than that of their opponents.

Antonio Conte's shrewdness at Inter Milan, as well as Andrea Pirlo's own inexperience in the dugout, were responsible for Juventus' poor 2020-21 campaign.

The spine of the players who dominated Serie A in the last few years remained the same and did not suddenly become inconsistent.

Massimiliano Allegri was reappointed in Pirlo's stead two years after leaving Turin. He returns to the Juventus dugout with all his experience. Allegri's know-how will come in handy in helping the club get the job done in the Scudetto race.

Furthermore, Inter Milan are the most worthy challengers for the title, but the defending champions have been rocked by an internal financial crisis. Conte has already departed the San Siro, while some of their key players have been linked with moves away from the club.

By contrast, Juventus are relatively more stable and the Scudetto race in the coming season is theirs to lose.

#4 Allegri's appointment to help Paulo Dybala rediscover his best form

Paulo Dybala has not been at his best in recent years

Paulo Dybala was arguably the most outstanding player at Juventus between 2015 and 2018. His standout display came in the 2017-18 campaign when he scored 26 goals and provided seven assists in 46 games in all competitions.

He was expected to build on that and become one of the very best players in the world. However, the Argentine has had something of a stall in recent years and was on the periphery of the Juventus squad last season.

Injuries played a part in his reduced output, but it cannot be argued that Dybala did not have the trajectory that many expected. His poor form saw him left out as Argentina ended their 28-year wait for international glory at the Copa America.

Massimiliano Allegri's appointment as Juventus manager offers Dybala an opportunity at a clean slate. And it is one he could take to rediscover his best form.

The Italian gaffer sanctioned his purchase from Palermo in 2015 and the 27-year-old subsequently played the best football of his career under Allegri's management.

Paulo Dybala's talent is not in doubt and fans of Juventus will be hoping he can get back to his best under Max Allegri.

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Chelsea's plans for the transfer window, Arsenal complete signing and more

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar