5 Premier League clubs with the highest-scoring midfield right now

The Premier League is full of some stunning midfielders from all around the world. Don't forget, these midfielders play a decisive role for their respective clubs throughout the season.

Over the years, the Premier League has seen some amazing midfielders dictate terms. The likes of Paul Scholes, Patrick Vieira, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and many others have been very effective from midfield.

Modern Premier League midfielders have an eye for goals

In the current era of Premier League football, midfielders are bound to be more active and participative when it comes to contributing to goals. We have seen the likes of David Silva, Yaya Toure, Juan Mata and many others amongst the goals in the recent past.

Goals from midfield are always welcome and more so with the competitive nature of a competition like the Premier League. On that note, we take a look at five English clubs witth the highest-scoring midfield at the moment:

Note: All statistics are as listed on Transfermarkt since 2020-21

#5 Chelsea (22 goals)

Chelsea FC v Leicester City - Premier League

When it comes to Chelsea, a good midfield is almost assured. The likes of Frank Lampard, Michael Ballack, Michael Essein and many others played for the London club, so the Blues have seen a good pack of midfielders play for them.

The case isn't too different for them even now. Chelsea have arguably got the Premier League's best defensive midfielder in N'Golo Kante. The Frenchman could be accompanied by Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic or both in midfield. With young talents like Mason Mount and Kai Havertz, the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League winners have a dynamic midfield. Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek provide good options for the rotation as well.

With Mount and Havertz very much capable of being involved in the attack, they have formed a dangerous outlet going forward. Jorginho contributes with his penalties and Kovacic time and again chips in at distant intervals. Last season, the Blues scored 19 goals from midfield and even this season, three of their goals in the Premier League have come from the department.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel likes his team to play as a unit and with that approach, the midfield will surely be more involved in goals. It will be interesting to see how he manages to use the amazing options he has at his disposal this season.

#4 Leicester City (28 goals)

Youri Tielemans (Left), Wilfred Ndidi (Center) and Ayoze Perez (Right)

Over the years, Leicester City have grown to be a consistent side in the Premier League. Ever since their title triumph in the 2015-16 season, the Foxes have maintained a strong image of themselves.

Leicester suffered a major blow when they saw N'Golo Kante join Chelsea in the summer of 2016 as the French midfielder was an integral part of their team. They stayed strong and brought in Wilfred Ndidi, who has since done amazingly well. Youri Tielemans has formed a great partnership in midfield with the Nigerian.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Youri Tielemans has played 52 progressive passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the league. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Joshua Kimmich has played more [55].Elite distributor. 🇧🇪 Youri Tielemans has played 52 progressive passes in the Premier League this season, the most of any player in the league. Across Europe’s top five leagues, only Joshua Kimmich has played more [55].Elite distributor. 🇧🇪 https://t.co/pS2sApioEy

The presence of James Maddison, Ayoze Perez and Harvey Barnes only makes Leicester's midfield stronger. Maddison has been an important player in the attack, creating and scoring goals at a good rate.

The Foxes scored 26 goals from midfield last season and Brendan Rodgers expects the same from his side this season too. Leicester are already in the right direction, having netted two goals from the middle of the park this term.

