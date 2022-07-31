5 Premier League clubs that have spent the most in the transfer market so far

So far, the English Premier League has recorded a good number of significant transfers this summer. We have seen players come in from other leagues across Europe. Some players have also switched between clubs in the Premier League.

Clubs in the English top-flight have splashed out huge sums to rope in players this summer. Darwin Nunez to Liverpool, Erling Haaland to Manchester City, and Raheem Sterling to Chelsea are some of the high-profile deals that have been completed in the league so far.

In a bid to compete vigorously in the coming season, some clubs have spent substantial amounts in this summer's transfer market. The transfer window is still very much open, which means more deals are bound to happen.

We shall take a look at the five Premier League clubs that have spent the most so far in the current transfer market.

Source: Transfermarkt

#5 Nottingham Forest - €91.75 million

Nottingham Forest v Hertha Berlin - Pre-Season Friendly

Nottingham Forest are one of the three clubs who gained promotion to the top-flight last season alongside Fulham and Bournemouth. The two-time European champions returned to the Premier League after a 23-year absence.

Often times, clubs who get promoted find themselves getting relegated at the end of the season. To prevent such a scenario, Forest have provided 12 new players for coach Steve Cooper. This makes them the Premier League club with the most signings this summer.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Nottingham Forest have been busy this transfer window 🗣️ "They've effectively signed a new team."Nottingham Forest have been busy this transfer window 🗣️ "They've effectively signed a new team."Nottingham Forest have been busy this transfer window 👀 https://t.co/w9yFpZCIln

€91.75 million has been splashed on players like Taiwo Awoniyi, Neco Williams, Orel Mangala, and others.

#4 Tottenham Hotspur - €102 million

Tottenham Hotspur v Sevilla - Pre-season Friendly

Antonio Conte's Tottenham Hotspur have been the most active club in the transfer market among the "Big 6". The Italian gaffer has been heavily backed by club owners this summer, something which rarely happened in previous years.

So far, Spurs have completed as many as six major signings this summer, which sums up to a fee of €102 million. However, this amount has been spent on just three players - Richarlison, Yves Bissouma, and Djed Spence. The other incomings have been free transfers (Fraser Foster and Ivan Perisic) and a loan deal (Clement Lenglet).

Tottenham's transfer spending this summer is a clear statement of intent to win a trophy in the 2022-23 season.

#3 Leeds United - €108.64 million

Leeds United v Crystal Palace - Pre-Season friendly

Leeds United narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship last season. They finished 17th in the league table, just three points above Burnley, who were relegated.

The ideal objective for the Yorkshire club this season is to better their previous season's performances and remain in the Premier League. To be able to do this, manager Jesse Marsch has been provided with a lot of reinforcements this summer.

They have spent €108.64 million so far in the transfer market. Brenden Aaronson, Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra are some of their most notable signings this summer.

The sweet side of the story is that most of Leeds' spending has been financed by funds obtained from the sale of Raphinha to Barcelona and Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City.

#2 Manchester City - €108.75 million

Manchester City v Liverpool - The FA Community Shield

Manchester City have a track-record for splashing huge amounts to bring players to the Etihad. Under Pep Guardiola, they have spent over €1 billion in the transfer market.

This summer, Pep has spent €108.75 million on just two players. Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund and Kavin Phillips from Leeds United. The players have been signed to strengthen City's attacking and defensive midfield departments respectively.

BBC Sport @BBCSport



More



#BBCFootball The revenue generated by Manchester City this summer is already the most in a single transfer window by a Premier League side.More The revenue generated by Manchester City this summer is already the most in a single transfer window by a Premier League side.More ⬇️#BBCFootball

Despite being second on the highest spenders list, the incumbent Premier League champions have generated more revenue in the transfer market than they have spent.

The sale of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksander Zinchenko has raked in €159.90 million for the Cityzens, giving them a profit of about €51.15 million.

#1 Arsenal - €132.06 million

Chelsea v Arsenal - Florida Cup

Last summer, Arsenal were the highest-spending club in the transfer market both in the Premier League and in Europe. They spent €165.60 million in the 2021-22 summer transfer window, as seen on Transfermarkt.

The Gunners have continued to spend, and this summer they have spent the most among the clubs in the Premier League. Only Bayern Munich (€137.50 million) and Barcelona (€153.0 million) have spent more in Europe than Mikel Arteta's side (via Transfermarkt).

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Arsenal's transfer window this summer:



William Saliba (back from loan)

Marquinhos (€3.5m)

Matt Turner (€6.3m)

Fabio Vieira (€35m)

Oleksandr Zinchenko (€35m)

Gabriel Jesus (€52m)



Rate it out of 10? Arsenal's transfer window this summer:William Saliba (back from loan)Marquinhos (€3.5m)Matt Turner (€6.3m)Fabio Vieira (€35m)Oleksandr Zinchenko (€35m)Gabriel Jesus (€52m)Rate it out of 10? 🚨 Arsenal's transfer window this summer: 👉 William Saliba (back from loan) 👉 Marquinhos (€3.5m) 👉 Matt Turner (€6.3m) 👉 Fabio Vieira (€35m) 👉 Oleksandr Zinchenko (€35m) 👉 Gabriel Jesus (€52m)Rate it out of 10? 👇 https://t.co/5BPLfLdPsw

They completed a double swoop for Jesus and Zinchenko from league rivals Manchester City. Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner and Marquinhos also joined from Porto, New England Revolution, and Sao Paulo respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far