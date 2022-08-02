5 Premier League players who could be back to their best this season

We're only a few days away now from getting the ball rolling on the 2022-23 Premier League season. The English top flight is arguably the most exciting and entertaining league in Europe right now. The Premier League title was decided on the very last day of the season last term.

Manchester City pipped Liverpool to become champions by a single point on the final day of the campaign. There were several standout performers in the league last time around. But there were also players who disappointed us massively.

Some players were expected to raise the roof, but they ended up having underwhelming seasons. But we've seen the sheer potential of these players in the past and there is no reason why they cannot return to their best form this upcoming campaign.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five Premier League players who could be back to their best this season.

#5 Emiliano Buendia (Aston Villa)

Walsall v Aston Villa - Pre-Season Friendly

When Aston Villa signed Emiliano Buendia as a potential replacement for Jack Grealish, it was seen as great business by fans and pundits alike. The Argentinian attacking midfielder scored 15 goals and provided 17 assists to propel Norwich City to the Premier League from the Championship in the 2020-21 season.

He was also been named the 'EFL Championship Player of the Season' that term. Buendia was expected to have a similar impact for Aston Villa. However, the 25-year-old failed to hit the ground running and endured a disappointing start to the season.

By the end of 2021, Buendia had made just three goal contributions as Villa languished at 13th in the Premier League table. He did improve following the arrival of Steven Gerrard but couldn't justify his club-record transfer fee of £34.56 million.

He could yet spring to life at Villa Park and now that Aston Villa have become a formidable unit following their summer transfer activities, Buendia could really thrive. He now has enough quality players around him and could be back to his best next term.

#4 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Atletico Madrid - Pre-Season Friendly

Anthony Martial was already paying second fiddle to Edinson Cavani when Manchester United signed Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer of 2021. He fell further down the pecking order following the arrival of the legendary Portuguese forward.

He failed to impress in the chances he was given and was shipped out to Sevilla in the January transfer window for the second half of the 2021-22 season. Martial couldn't hit his stride in Andalusia, scoring a single goal and providing a single assist in 12 appearances across all competitions for Sevilla.

He had a thoroughly forgettable campaign last term and was expected to be offloaded by United this summer. However, new manager Erik ten Hag has decided against it. The new regime seems to have breathed new life into Martial as he was one of the Red Devils' most impressive players in pre-season.

Ten Hag has already hinted that Cristiano Ronaldo, who missed the majority of the pre-season, will need a lot of training and minutes to become a starter again (via 90min).

Martial looked hungry and eager to get involved in pre-season and he seems to be a great fit for the style of play Ten Hag wants to implement at Manchester United. He could really return to his best now. He is still just 26 and could be hitting his peak shortly.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a front four "We have a threat, we have weapons" 🗣Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a front four "We have a threat, we have weapons" 🗣Erik ten Hag on Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial as a front four 💪 https://t.co/qa7HnVBeIY

#3 N'Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Leicester City - Premier League

N'Golo Kante was unstoppable in the second half of the 2020-21 season. He was Chelsea's best player as they won the UEFA Champions League title that term. However, Kante suffered multiple injuries and illnesses last season and was nowhere near his best.

He didn't feature on a regular basis and Chelsea's dip in form also co-incided with Kante's absence. The Frenchman started the 2021-22 season as Chelsea's captain and reprised that role whenever he was available to start.

Kante finished last season on a strong note after managing to stay away from injuries for the majority of the second half of the campaign. He should be back to his best this term, tormenting Premier League teams with his tenacity and elite link-up play.

#2 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Brentford - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes was one of the best players in Europe in the 2020-21 season. He scored 28 goals and provided 17 assists in 58 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils that term.

However, to accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United were forced to field Fernandes in a deeper role last term. As a result, his productivity suffered. He still scored 10 goals and provided 13 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions last term.

But those numbers are quite underwhelming by Fernandes' own lofty standards. He looked lively in pre-season and with runners like Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford in good form around him, he should be back to his best this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Bruno Fernandes is setting the bar high Bruno Fernandes is setting the bar high 📈 https://t.co/KBq2zb2svE

#1 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League

Manchester City signed Jack Grealish last summer for a club-record transfer fee of £105.75 million. However, Grealish couldn't replicate the levels he showed at Villa in his debut season at the Etihad.

He even lost his place in the Manchester City starting lineup after dropping multiple mediocre performances. At City, Grealish was not afforded the privilege of having the team built around him and he struggled to impress trying to fit into a new system.

However, Grealish did show a great deal of promise towards the business end of the campaign. His 40-minute cameo, albeit in a losing affair, against Real Madrid in the Champions League showed just how good a player he can be.

He finished the 2021-22 season with just six goals and four assists in 39 appearances across all competitions last term. But Grealish should be back to his best this Premier League season after having a proper pre-season with City.

