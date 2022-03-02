5 Premier League players to have played every single minute of a title-winning campaign

Ever since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been home to some of the best football across Europe. With world-class squads brimming with talent, the English top-flight is a joy to watch.

Over the years, many have laid their hands on the league title. These teams share one thing in common, and that is being consistent. Putting in exceptional performances for the majority of the campaign is a task only a few teams have managed to accomplish.

Playing the entirety of a Premier League campaign is an incredible feat

Playing every single match of a season is impressive in itself. But the players on this list have gone a step above and finished the campaign without missing a single minute. Their reliability and devotion eventually saw their respective sides clinch the title.

On that note, here are five players who played every minute of a Premier League title-winning campaign.

#5 Gary Pallister: Manchester United (1992-93)

Manchester United's Gary Pallister was key in their 1992-93 Premier League title win

The 1992-93 season was the start of a new chapter in English football that saw Manchester United lift the inaugural Premier League trophy. United’s ever-reliable centre-back, Gary Pallister, was the first to player to play every single minute of a title-winning season.

Pallister joined the Red Devils at the start of the 1988-89 season from Middlesbrough and was crucial in their victorious Premier League campaign four seasons later. He played every minute of United’s 42 games as his team were champions of England after an interval of 26 years.

Pallister was named the PFA Player of the Year in the previous season. He continued his brilliant form at the back and was named in the PFA's Team of the Year for the 1992-93 season. This marked the start of an incredible run in the league as Manchester United went on to win 13 more titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

#4 John Terry: Chelsea (2014-15)

John Terry is one of the greatest captains the Premier League has seen

One of the greatest centre-backs in Premier League history, John Terry was Chelsea’s backbone during the 17 years he spent at the club. Terry was more than just a captain: his tenacity and fearlessness on the pitch were second to none. The Englishman won five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, one Champions League, one Europa League, and three League Cups with Chelsea.

Terry, who was 34 during the 2014-15 campaign, remained a key figure for the Blues. While he lacked the vigor of his youth, he was still a ferocious defender and marshaled his troops effectively. He played every single minute of the 2014-15 season and ensured his side won their fifth league title.

Squawka Football @Squawka



717 games

5 FA Cup

5 Premier League

3 League Cup

1 Champions League

1 Europa League



78 England caps and a play-off run with Aston Villa to add. John Terry’s Chelsea career by numbers:717 games5 FA Cup5 Premier League3 League Cup1 Champions League1 Europa League78 England caps and a play-off run with Aston Villa to add. John Terry’s Chelsea career by numbers:717 games5 FA Cup5 Premier League3 League Cup1 Champions League 1 Europa League78 England caps and a play-off run with Aston Villa to add. 👏 https://t.co/FqqZDletl9

After almost two decades with Chelsea, Terry bid farewell to Stamford Bridge in 2017 and joined Aston Villa. He retired a year later and was appointed Villa’s assistant manager. Terry is currently on Chelsea’s training staff and continues to assist his beloved club.

#3 Wes Morgan: Leicester (2015-16)

Wes Morgan was part of Leicester's fairytale Premier League campaign

A year after John Terry’s uninterrupted Premier League run, another defender repeated the same feat. Leicester City's Wes Morgan was ever-present in their extraordinary 2015-16 campaign as the Foxes lifted the league title against all odds.

The Jamaican played the entirety of the 2015-16 season and led his side in what ranks as one of the most inspiring stories in football. Claudio Ranieri’s side played out of their skin as they became part of one of the greatest underdog tales in Premier League history. Leicester lost just three games in the entire season and their captain had a major role to play.

Squawka Football @Squawka



A Premier League winning captain. twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st… Squawka News @SquawkaNews OFFICIAL: Leicester City have confirmed Wes Morgan will retire at the end of the season. OFFICIAL: Leicester City have confirmed Wes Morgan will retire at the end of the season. https://t.co/N1QcQS9MTY Wes Morgan is one of five outfield players to have played every single minute of a title-winning Premier League campaign.A Premier League winning captain. Wes Morgan is one of five outfield players to have played every single minute of a title-winning Premier League campaign.A Premier League winning captain. 🏆 twitter.com/SquawkaNews/st…

Morgan, along with Jamie Vardy, Riyad Mahrez, and N’Golo Kante were some of the standout players that campaign. The Jamaican was included in the PFA Team of the Year as well. The 38-year-old also won the FA Cup with Leicester last season and retired soon after.

#2 Cesar Azpilicutea: Chelsea (2016-17)

Cesar Azpilicueta has been a faithful Chelsea servant

Cesar Azpilicueta joined Chelsea in the summer transfer window of 2012 from Marseille for a fee of around £7 million. There is no denying that this was one of the best deals the Blues have made in a long time. Azpilicueta went on to win the Premier League title, Champions League, two Europa League trophies, and one FA Cup amongst other accolades.

A reliable and versatile right-back, Azpilicueta did not hesitate when asked to play as part of a back three and was exceptional throughout the campaign. The Spaniard ended the 2016-17 season without missing a single minute as Chelsea lifted their sixth league title.

Azpilicueta’s leadership ability also earned him the captain’s armband after Gary Cahill’s departure in 2019. The 32-year-old’s contract with Chelsea expires after the current 2021-22 season but no decision on his future has been made yet.

#1 Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool (2019-20)

Van Dijk has been a phenomenal signing for Liverpool

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the most influential signings Liverpool have made in recent times. He was signed from Southampton in 2019 for a record fee of £75 million which was later broken by Harry Maguire.

The Dutchman has transformed the Reds' backline since then and has been as solid as ever. Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League campaign would have gone very differently without the presence of Van Dijk.

Having come agonizingly close to winning the title in the 2018-19 season, Jurgen Klopp's men ensured there were no mishaps the following campaign. The Reds lost just three games in the entire season and van Dijk was a key figure, playing every single minute.

The Dutch defender has been a blessing for Liverpool and has been worth every penny of his lofty £75 million fee. Van Dijk's consistent defensive performances also led to him being the runner-up in the 2019 Ballon d'Or awards. The 30-year-old's contract runs until 2025 and we will undoubtedly witness more defensive masterclasses from the Dutchman.

Edited by Aditya Singh