5 Premier League players struggling with game time right now

The Premier League has very high expectations to live up to, having set such high standards over the years. That has only been possible because teams have played an exciting brand of football.

Given the demands of the Premier League and the quality of opposition, managers have preferred to stick with the winning lineup more often than not. This has sometimes led to some good players being left on the bench.

Premier League teams have a great squad depth

Many of the Premier League teams right now have an amazing set of players in the squad. While it enriches the squad's depth, it doesn't necessarily guarantee game time for every player.

It is a blessing for a manager to have amazing squad depth but at the same time, it is a headache to smartly rotate players. Top Premier League teams have frequently been forced to leave out quality players. On that note, let's take a look at some of those exciting players struggling to get game time this season:

#5 Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur)

Having played his youth career in Ireland, Matt Doherty wasted no time in signing for Wolverhampton Wanderers to kickstart his senior career in 2010. The versatile full-back saw it all at Wolves.

Doherty was part of the squad that was relegated to League One in 2013. With some intense fighting spirit, Wolves were promoted to the Championship and four years later, they were promoted to the Premier League. With his impressive performances on the flanks, he earned a move to Tottenham Hotspur in 2020.

Unfortunately, with injuries and managerial changes, Doherty has struggled to cement a place in the starting eleven. Spurs' defense hasn't been that great and with Antonio Conte now in charge, the Irish defender deserves more game time, especially considering the Italian manager's liking for wing-backs.

#4 Ayoze Perez (Leicester City)

Ayoze Perez came through the ranks at Tenerife in Spain. He only got more recognition when he signed for Newcastle United in 2014.

The Spaniard has got some fine tricks up his sleeves. Perez, with his dribbling, flair, agility and creativity, can be a very useful player in breaking defenses. When he signed for Leicester City in 2019, it looked like he was going to be a regular at the club for years to come.

𝙇𝘾𝙁𝘾_𝙎𝙋 @LCFCshitposting



17 Minutes Played

100% Shot Accuracy (1)

100% Pass Accuracy (8)

14 Touches

5 Chances Created

2 Assists 🅰️🅰️



Things we love to see

Well done lad 🤝 🇪🇸 Ayoze Perez put in a monster impact sub shift 🆚 Manchester United17 Minutes Played100% Shot Accuracy (1)100% Pass Accuracy (8)14 Touches5 Chances Created2 Assists 🅰️🅰️Things we love to see @AyozePG Well done lad 🤝 🇪🇸 Ayoze Perez put in a monster impact sub shift 🆚 Manchester United17 Minutes Played100% Shot Accuracy (1)100% Pass Accuracy (8)14 Touches5 Chances Created2 Assists 🅰️🅰️Things we love to see @AyozePGWell done lad 🤝 https://t.co/k7Kb4A0D05

But after last season, the Spanish midfielder has somehow not been able to get enough chances. The Foxes haven't been doing that great lately and it is best that Brendan Rodgers opts to give Perez more chances to prove his worth.

