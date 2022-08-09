5 Premier League sides that impressed on Matchday One

Premier League returned this weekend with a string of surprises. Fulham held Liverpool to a 2-2 draw, Newcastle dominated newly promoted Nottingham Forrest, and AFC Bournemouth beat Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa.

There were a few upsets on the opening weekend, with a few teams punching above their weight. Here are the five teams that impressed on the Premier League's opening weekend.

#1. Fulham held their own against Liverpool

Mitrovic scored twice in Fulham's 2-2 draw against Liverpool

Fans of the Premier League expected Liverpool to secure an easy victory when they traveled to Craven Cottage. Fulham showed resolve in a spirited display against last season’s runners-up to earn a point.

Fulham were different from the side fans expected. They were brave in attack and compact defensively. At the half-time break, they had limited Liverpool to only three shots, with none of those shots testing Marek Rodak in goal.

Their 4-4-2 shape frustrated the Reds and gave limited space to Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson to exploit in the middle of the park. If Fulham continue like this, they may end up on the right side of the Premier League table rather than continue their tradition of being a 'yoyo club'.

#2. AFC Bournemouth marked their Premier League return with a win

Bournemouth kicked off their season with a win against Aston Villa

Bournemouth were one of the silent sides in the summer window, with fans predicting Scott Parker's men to face the drop. They brushed talks aside with a strong defensive display that handed them a win against Steven Gerrard’s men.

Bournemouth were brilliant defensively, limiting the Villans to only two shots on target while scoring two goals of their own.

They’ll need a much stronger defense when they face the defending champions Manchester City next week, but they’ve started the season favorably.

#3. Everton were unlucky to lose on the opening day

Everton lost by a lone goal to Chelsea

Everton were predicted to have an underwhelming season and even face a drop. If the Toffees play the next 37 games with the intensity and courage they displayed against Chelsea, they’ll surprise a lot of people.

Everton fell by a lone goal to Chelsea, which could have been prevented if Abdoulaye Doucoure wasn't rash. They also pushed and put Chelsea under pressure at times. The Toffees will have scored a goal of their own but for some brilliant defending by Thiago Silva.

Everton @Everton



Frank's take on "I don’t think we deserved to lose. In terms of both boxes and chances we created, I thought we deserved the draw. We had a moment of lack of concentration for the penalty."Frank's take on #EVECHE "I don’t think we deserved to lose. In terms of both boxes and chances we created, I thought we deserved the draw. We had a moment of lack of concentration for the penalty."Frank's take on #EVECHE. 🔵

Head Coach Frank Lampard said he was pleased with his team’s performances, and they’ll be looking to build on that when they face Aston Villa next week.

#4. Brighton & Hove Albion enjoyed a dominant victory at Old Trafford

Pascal scored a brace in Brighton's win over Manchester United

Brighton were impressive on the season's opening day, beating Manchester United 2-1 at the Theater of Dreams. The Seagulls started the affair well and limited the Red Devils to only five shots in the first half.

Although the Red Devils looked like they gained control in the second half, they never looked like coming back. Pascal Gross was the scorer of both goals for Brighton. He converted a low cross into the far post for the first goal and was the quickest to react to a David De Gea save.

The match also showed how far Brighton have progressed under the guidance of Graham Potter in the Premier League.

#5. Newcastle United were dominant in their 2-0 home win

Newcastle United vs. Nottingham Forest - Premier League

The Magpies kicked off the new season with a 2-0 victory against Nottingham Forrest. Newcastle were dominant and didn’t even allow the visitors a single shot on target in the encounter, displaying the same grit they showed in the second half of last season.

Courtesy of a Fabian Schar stunner and a Callum Wilson finish secured them three points in a game. But Newcastle looked like they could have scored five or six on another day. With much pressure on Eddie Howe and his men this season to deliver, the side showed poise on the opening day.

The Magpies will be hoping for more of the same when they take to the field next week to face Aston Villa.

