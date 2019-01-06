5 Premier League stars who will be out of contract this summer

Vincent Kompany could leave Manchester City this summer

With just under five months until the Premier League season ends, a number of Premier League players could find themselves looking for new clubs for next term. This leaves the option of pre-contract agreements for those players who are yet to be offered a new deal.

With the January transfer window being viewed as a difficult period for making ideal transfer acquisitions, clubs would rather wait for a few months and get their targets for free.

The list is extensive because almost every club has a player out of contract this summer, but who are the 5 players that are still to be tied down to a new contract?

#5. Vincent Kompany

Manchester City’s captain Vincent Kompany has spent the best part of the last decade at the Etihad Stadium where he has established himself as one of the best defenders in Premier League history.

The 3-time Premier League champion is still waiting for a new deal that will keep him at Eastlands for the foreseeable future. While the word from City is that they are willing to offer a new contract to their current longest-serving player, his injury record is certainly not the best.

For the last two years, Kompany has been a notable absentee from Manchester City’s starting line-up on a weekly basis, and that led to the City board to purchase a number of centre-backs during that span.

According to reports, Barcelona have shown an interest, and Kompany could engage in negotiations as early as now. While ideally, Kompany would accept a new deal, he is no longer a guaranteed name in the starting line-up.

#4. James Milner

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool FC - Premier League

It is hard to believe that James Milner is 33. The versatile Liverpool man who can fill in almost every position is entering the final five months of his contract. He has been an integral part of the Liverpool team over the years, and is the sole Premier League winner in their squad at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp needs no reminding of Milner’s contributions to the first team. Milner recently joined the 500 appearances club in the Premier League, and his future at the Reds remains unclear. A return to Leeds United is viewed as a potential destination if they do make the comeback to the Premier League next season.

