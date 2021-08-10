5 Premier League stars who could be sold to fund potential incomings

The summer transfer window has always been a very busy period for clubs in the Premier League.

In recent years, Premier League teams have invested heavily to land their dream superstars. This year, though, while players are still being signed, there seems to be a change about how these teams are operating in the market.

With the finances of clubs taking a big hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams are making well-calculated moves before splashing the cash. That means they are conducting a thorough review of their squads to identify and eventually jettison star players surplus to requirements to fund new arrivals.

On that note, here's a look at five such Premier League players who could be on the move this summer.

#5 Divock Origi

Divock Origi has failed to impress at Anfield.

Divock Origi dominated the headlines when he scored the famous goal that sealed Liverpool's epic 4-0 win over Barcelona in the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final. Unfortunately, the Belgian has failed to take off at Anfield since then.

Origi was given the opportunity to impress by Jurgen Klopp last season, but he failed to capitalise on that. The attacker made eight appearances for the Reds in the Premier League in 2020-21, but registered no goal or assist. His only goal of the season came in a 7-2 victory over Lincoln City in the Carling Cup.

Liverpool are prepared to sell Divock Origi to boost their funds in the summer transfer window. #LFC https://t.co/AateRgi0Kt — Football365 (@F365) March 15, 2021

If reports are anything to go by, the Premier League giants already have the player's name on the market. Liverpool will hope to recoup about €20 million from Origi's sale this summer.

#4 Hector Bellerin

Hector Bellerin has been linked with a move away from the Premier League this summer.

Hector Bellerin is another player who could be offloaded by his club this summer to make room for new arrivals.

There have been several rumours linking the defender with a move away from Arsenal this summer, with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid all said to be interested in his services.

Arsenal are still planning together with Arteta: Hector Bellerin has huge chances to leave the club in the summer, confirmed. Arsenal will sign a new right back. ⚪️🔴 #AFC



Lucas Torreira is expected to leave Arsenal too [no official proposals from Boca as of today]. 🇺🇾 https://t.co/joGhyaqC5E — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 11, 2021

The Spaniard appears to be out of Mikel Arteta's plans for next season, with the tactician ready to make some bold decisions to get his squad on the right path after an underwhelming 2020-21 Premier League campaign.

Although Bellerin has a contract at the Emirates till 2023, the Gunners could be more than willing to sell him if a good offer arrives for him this summer.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav