5 Premier League stars who could win the 'Playmaker of the Season' award this season

In the 2017-18 season, the Premier League introduced the 'Playmaker of the Season' award to recognize the division’s standout creators. The accolade is presented to the player who provides the most assists over the course of the campaign. Liverpool's Mohamed Salah won it last season.

Before the award was introduced, only the top goalscorers were officially recognized (Golden Boot) by the English top flight. Now, the league’s most gifted creators have the opportunity to go into the record books, an added incentive to be the team’s driving force up front.

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign, which will commence on August 5, will feature some of the world’s best playmakers.

Here are the top five candidates who could end up taking home the prestigious 'Playmaker of the Season' award at the end of the campaign:

#5 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United

Manchester United attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes burst onto the scene with an exceptional full debut campaign in the 2020-21 season.

The Portuguese bagged 18 goals and provided 12 assists in 37 league matches, emerging as the team’s leading goalscorer and assist provider.

Last season, he lacked confidence up top, both as a scorer and a creator, managing only 10 goals and six assists in 36 league appearances.

Fernandes, however, played 22 through balls for his teammates, some of which definitely deserved a better end product.

If Erik ten Hag manages to straighten out Manchester United’s goalscoring situation, Fernandes could find himself vying for the 'Playmaker of the Season' award in the 2022-23 campaign.

#4 Trent Alexander-Arnold - Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are one of the most flamboyant teams in the Premier League. They create plenty of chances every game and have the means to finish them off as well.

Much of their attack generates from wide areas, and right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold often finds himself at the heart of it all.

The Liverpool academy graduate, who made his Premier League debut in the 2016-17 season, has so far featured in 161 league games for the Reds, recording 10 goals and 45 assists.

The Englishman came close to winning the 'Playmaker of the Season' award last season, providing 12 in 32 matches. He was ultimately beaten to the punch by his teammate Salah, who had one more assist to his name.

If Alexander-Arnold keeps his head down and continues whipping those balls in, he could take another stab at bagging the 'Playmaker of the Season' award.

#3 Harry Kane - Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur ace Harry Kane is often seen as a tall, strong centre-forward whose only job is to find the back of the net. While goalscoring is indeed his foremost responsibility, it would be unfair to overlook his ability to create for his teammates.

Kane has so far made 282 Premier League appearances for Spurs, recording 183 goals and 47 assists. The Englishman has won three Premier League Golden Boots in his career, bagging the award in the 2015-16, 2016-17, and 2020-21 seasons.

The England skipper also won the 'Playmaker of the Season' award in the 2020-21 campaign after recording 14 assists in 35 matches. He became the first-ever Premier League player to emerge as both the top scorer and top assist-provider in a single season.

Kane’s connection with Heung-min Son is a treat for sore eyes. If he manages to maintain that chemistry with the South Korean, he should give the league’s other top creators a run for the 'Playmaker of the Season' award.

#2 Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Liverpool No. 11 Mohamed Salah is considered to be one of the best attackers in the world and for good reason. He is a brilliant team player, knows how to hold his own against the best defenses, and has a knack for scoring as well as setting up his teammates.

Having recently signed a two-year contract extension with the Reds, Salah is gearing up for yet another fruitful campaign.

Salah, who previously plied his trade at Chelsea, has played 193 Premier League matches thus far, recording 120 goals and 47 assists. The 2019-20 Premier League champion has three Golden Boots to his name (2017-18, 2018-19, 2021-22) and one 'Playmaker of the Season' award, which he won last season, courtesy of his 13 assists.

The Egypt international is certain to miss Sadio Mane (joined Bayern Munich) this season but should have no problem striking up a fruitful partnership with summer signing Darwin Nunez.

With some nurturing, the partnership can help the forward retain the 'Playmaker of the Season' award at the end of the campaign.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City

Widely hailed as the best attacking midfielder on the planet, Kevin De Bruyne is a man of many talents. The Belgian is an absolute powerhouse when it comes to charging down opponents, has a knack for scoring brilliant goals, and can provide inch-perfect through balls with his eyes closed.

Over the course of his career, the former Chelsea man has played 210 Premier League matches, recording 57 goals and 86 assists, winning the 'Playmaker of the Season' award twice.

After providing 16 assists in 37 games, he first won it in the 2017-18 season alongside his first English league title. The two-time 'Premier League Player of the Year' winner (2019-20, 2021-22), won the 'Playmaker of the Season' award once again in the 2019-20 campaign, with him providing an eye-popping 20 assists in 35 matches.

De Bruyne recorded only eight assists in the 2021-22 season. However, with Erling Haaland to feed this season, that stat is certain to receive a tangible boost.

