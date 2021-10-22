5 Premier League youngsters who deserve more playing time

The Premier League is full of exciting and promising talent who are busy raising their stock with every passing performance. Eight games down the lane, most spectators have realized which rising stars will soon become indispensable for their sides for the remainder of the Premier League campaign.

But there is no rocket science behind the fact that consistent game time and manager's trust are essential for a young player's maximum development. Especially when they get a good start, it becomes all the more important to back them for greater success.

Premier League adventures don't go according the script for many

Right now in the Premier League, Donny van de Beek is popularly discussed as one of those young talents who is getting wasted on the Manchester United bench. With opportunities few and far from one game to another, the Dutch player has never had the chance to get into the rhythm or the flow of the Premier League.

But behind Van de Beek's popular name leading the debate, there are some players who have been ignored in this season's Premier League. Here are five young players who deserve more game time in the Premier League:

#5 Armando Broja

Broja scored 10 goals in 30 games for Eredivisie side Vitesse on loan last season

This is a case where numbers can prove deceiving at first sight. Armando Broja has made five appearances for Southampton in the Premier League. However, they only resulted in an aggregate game time of 164 minutes. This was after his match-winning performance against Leeds United in the Premier League where he scored the only and winning goal of the match and stayed on for 81 minutes.

The reason for his limited chances has been quite clear. The Saints added Adam Armstrong to their ranks and as a new big money signing, he is naturally their regular starter. But even though he's played a massive 614 minutes compared to the minimal time afforded to Broja, their goal contribution remains the same.

The Chelsea loanee also scored twice in Southampton's 8-0 win against Newport County in the EFL Cup. The young striker has proved his pedigree to deliver on Premier League standards. With proper game time, he can lead Southampton's attacking line and partner Che Adams or Armstrong in a two-man strike partnership.

#4 Curtis Jones

Jones was singled out for praise in Liverpool's Premier League game against Brentford

Liverpool have been a fairly complete side in the last couple of years. Except for injuries, they rarely require recruiting new players in abundance. It is a luxury for the gaffer but makes it difficult for many players to climb up the pecking order. But last season, Curtis Jones showed everyone waiting for their chance in a Reds jersey how it's done and how one must capitalize on the opportunity.

The kid at 19 managed to break into Liverpool's star-studded midfield and played a part in more than 55 per cent of their games in the Premier League last season. This season, however, Jones has been restricted to only a limited 172 minutes in eight Premier League matches.

His call to the senior side for Liverpool's title-winning campaign was well deserved as he also won the Premier League 2 Player of the Year award in 2020. Jones would however have been left frustrated after being left out of the squad for games against Norwich City and Chelsea.

Especially the latter, as Chelsea restricted Liverpool to a 1-1 draw despite going one man down. The youngster could definitely have offered something different to Klopp's side in the middle of the park, with greater urgency and energy. He was Liverpool's unutilised sub for the Premier League games against Leeds United and Burnley.

Despite limited game time, Jones has shown that he deserves to start ahead of names like Naby Kieta and Alex Oxlande-Chamberlain. The 20 year-old has registered one goal and one assist in those 172 mins in the Premier League and even has two assists in the Champions League.

The recent injury adds to Jones' frustration, especially when it seemed like he was best-placed to cement his place in the line-up with strong performances.

