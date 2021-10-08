5 promising forwards who flopped at Real Madrid in the last decade

Playing for Real Madrid is a dream for many footballers in and around Europe. There is no doubting that it is one among the most loved and most admired clubs globally. Los Blancos have almost always kept themselves afloat in terms of financial prowess and that has allowed them to compete for silverwarve consistently.

The Spanish club have been home to some of the brightest prospects in European football over the years. Even though a select few are able to fulfill their dream of wearing the prestigious Real Madrid jersey, there is only a small crop that is able to do justice to it.

Real Madrid have won the Champions League a record 13 times

Many bright stars from various European top flights have been brought to the Spanish capital with the hope of taking the club's legacy forward. For every man that succeeds at Real, there is one who did not as well.

Especially when you are a forward, the attention around you is different. Madridistas love their goal scorers. But they don't tolerate the sight of those who can't return the club's investment in them on score sheets. The last decade has seen a few promising names emerge at Real or come from elsewhere who could have had the world at their feet, but failed to fulfill expectations.

On that note, here are five promising forwards who flopped at Real Madrid in the last decade (2011-21)

#5 Denis Cheryshev

Cheryshev turned from a flop at Real Madrid to Russia's protagonist at World Cup 2018

Denis Cheryshev was the first Russian-born to play for Real Madrid and graduated from the club's academy, which he joined at the age of 12 in 2002. His performances in the youth setup made him a topic of conversation on a few occasions and a step-up into the senior side was always on the cards.

A left winger by nature with decent pace, Cheryshev's style of play was similar to that of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cheryshev was an important asset for Real Madrid's reserve side when they earned promotion to the Segunda Division.

Jonas Adnan Giæver @CheGiaevara Pepe Bordalás greatest feat is either that he has made Denis Cheryshev look like a decent footballer again, or that he has made Goncalo Guedes look his "on loan from PSG"-self again.Either way, Bordalás is a genius, is what I'm saying. Pepe Bordalás greatest feat is either that he has made Denis Cheryshev look like a decent footballer again, or that he has made Goncalo Guedes look his "on loan from PSG"-self again.Either way, Bordalás is a genius, is what I'm saying. https://t.co/mOenYVO023

The winger's minimal involvement with Real Madrid's first team also meant that he was not being given regular starting opportunities with the Russian team. In order to become a more pivotal part of his national side, Cheryshev decided to go on multiple loans.

He could only amass a mere seven appearances for Real Madrid and scored only one goal in that tenure. Out of those appearances, one is infamously known as the "Copa-gate" incident of 2015.

Cheryshev, who was on loan at Villareal the previous season, had picked up three yellows in the competition. Legally, he was suspended and couldn't have started the cup game. Unfortunately, everyone forgot to make note of the fact. He went on to score in the game.

In 2016, the Russian star finally left the club and signed for Villareal. He currently plays for Valencia and at both those clubs, his goal contributions have been quite ordinary.

#4 Mariano Diaz

Mariano's wages at Real Madrid are not allowing the club to dispose him

When Mariano Diaz returned to the Bernabeu for his second spell at Real Madrid, there was a lot of buzz due to his impressive performances in Ligue 1. In his only season with Olympique Lyon in 2017-18, Mariano showcased real class and ability by contributing 18 goals in the league in 34 appearances.

The striker's linkup play with Nabil Fekir and Memphis Depay attracted Real Madrid, who were looking for an attacking force after Cristiano Ronaldo's departure. He was entrusted with the No.7 jersey, which seemed a little too much at the time and he did nothing to change that notion.

R. (Omega Chad) retired. @MadridXrta Mariano Today in Training Session.Real Madrid have a killer who needs a little bit of continuity to explode.Comment #PlayMariano spam it as much as possible.Maybe Ancelotti sees it and plays our Idol Mariano Diaz Meija. 🥺🙏 Mariano Today in Training Session.Real Madrid have a killer who needs a little bit of continuity to explode.Comment #PlayMariano spam it as much as possible.Maybe Ancelotti sees it and plays our Idol Mariano Diaz Meija. 🥺🙏 https://t.co/4bGvUWbOda

The Spaniard has been unable to gain any momentum in his time with Los Blancos, partly due to injuries and sometimes due to illness. This clearly left his managers unconvinced about playing him in big games.

In his three seasons at Real Madrid since 2018, he has struggled to manage his current tally of 33 appearances. Moreover, he has only netted five goals and by no means is he satisfying the Real Madrid faithful as Benzema's backup.

Last year Benfica came close to landing Mariano and this year a deal with Valencia was seemingly completed but the move broke down on deadline day. Mariano's contract expires in 2023 and he's doing himself no favors by continuing at the Bernabeu.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Nived Zenith