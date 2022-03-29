5 PSG academy graduates who are flourishing elsewhere

Following the 2012 influx of Qatari investment in PSG, the French side have established themselves as the best in France and one of the most prestigious in Europe. The funding provided by QSI allowed the club to recruit a wide array of football talent and also develop its youth facilities.

The investment into PSG's youth development program was a shrewd and profitable move by the club’s ownership. The now-robust youth setup has provided the Parisian giants with a reliable stream of quality talent that is comfortable with their style of play.

Over the years, the youth system has repaid the investment poured into it by its Qatari owners and has tapped into the rich talent available in France to produce some of the best players in the division, and indeed the world.

However, due to the club's size and the quality of their squad, not all the top players who came through the prestigious academy setup currently play for the French giants. This, however, does not mean the players are lacking in quality. So without further ado, here are five academy graduates from PSG who have gone on to thrive elsewhere.

#5 Boubakary Soumare | Leciester City

Leicester City v Villarreal CF : Pre Season Friendly

At just 23 years of age, Boubakary Soumare has successfully made the switch from French football to the Premier League, now starring for Leicester City. In his earlier years, the youngster played for Paris FC's academy, before eventually joining PSG's academy in 2011. After his graduation in 2017, the star joined PSG's B team, playing just eight games before moving to Lille.

George @lcfcgeorgee



Boubakary Soumaré appreciation tweet
He's been patient and is more than taking his chance in the starting 11 now, what a steal at £18m

At Lille's B team, Soumare flourished, and his improvements gave him opportunities in the club's first-team outfit. Within his first season, the star made 17 appearances for Lille, and over the years, he became a valuable member of the side. Last summer, Leicester City signed him for a reported €20 million, and he has featured consistently for the Foxes this season. After 29 matches and over a thousand minutes Soumare has become a regular figure at the King Power Stadium.

#4 Adrien Rabiot | Juventus

Chelsea FC v Juventus: Group H - UEFA Champions League

Adrien Rabiot was a promising player in his youth, and his career has progressed fruitfully, with the star winning the Nations League with the France national team. However, Rabiot had humbler beginnings, starting off at the Creteil academy and eventually finding his way to the PSG academy. Notably, the star spent a short period with Manchester City's academy in 2008, before he returned to France.

B/R Football @brfootball Adrien Rabiot's first Juventus goal was worth the year-long wait

He flourished in the club's academy, eventually getting promoted into the club's B team, where he barely spent any time, thanks to a loan opportunity at Toulouse. Rabiot picked up first-team chances in his first professional season with PSG and became an important player for the side by his sophomore season. After spending seven years at the French capital, Rabiot made the move to Turin, where he was so far won three trophies with Juventus.

#3 Moussa Diaby | Bayer Leverkusen

VfL Wolfsburg v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - Bundesliga

He's currently driving down the flanks, causing havoc for Bundesliga defenses, but Moussa Diaby has his roots in PSG's academy system. After a short youth stint at Esperance Paris 19eme, the youngster moved to PSG's academy where he spent four years before getting promoted to their B team. His stint in the B team was short-lived, as Diaby's brilliance on the flanks provided him a loan opportunity with Crotone.

After he returned to Paris from his season in Serie A, the star showcased his potential in Ligue 1, shining on the flanks for PSG. Although he made 34 appearances that season, the star-studded French side left little space for young up-and-comers, and Moussa Diaby would eventually leave. His decision to join Bayer Leverkusen has paid off, as the 22-year-old has become a key player for the German outfit, playing 153 games and scoring 38 goals so far.

#2 Christopher Nkunku | RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

PSG academy graduates are capable of taking the Bundesliga by storm, as Christopher Nkunku has shown. After joining PSG's academy in 2010 and spending five years there, the vibrant attacker flourished and graduated into the B team in 2015. After just one year with the reserves, Nkunku started picking up first-team opportunities, eventually becoming a key member of the squad by the end of 2017.

Nkunku would eventually leave for RB Leipzig in 2019, and he would go on to flourish as one of the Bundesliga's best attackers. This season has been the best for the 24-year-old, as he has scored eight goals in just eight Champions League appearances, as well as 15 goals in 27 league games. The star has also been called up to the France national team, thanks to his sublime performances, and the sky is clearly his limit.

#1 Kingsley Coman | Bayern Munich

TSG Hoffenheim v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Another PSG graduate who has gone on to light up the Bundesliga is Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman. The star joined the club's academy in 2004 after a short stint with Senart-Moissy, and his potential quickly became evident. After graduating from the academy in 2013, Coman immediately snatched up chances in the first team. In fact, the young star became the youngest player to play for PSG, when he was just over 16 years old.

Bundesliga English @Bundesliga_EN

- Kingsley Coman scores in the fourth minute



2019/20 final matchday

- Kingsley Coman scores in the fourth minute



2018/19 final matchday - Kingsley Coman scores in the fourth minute
2019/20 final matchday - Kingsley Coman scores in the fourth minute

Most of his appearances came with the reserves team, however. Coman eventually left Paris on a free transfer, signing for Juventus and immediately getting more game time with the Italian giants in his first Serie A season. Unable to get more starting appearances, Coman left on a two-year loan for Bayern Munich, where he eventually decided to move permanently. Now, with die Roten, Coman has flourished, having won 17 trophies since his move to Germany.

