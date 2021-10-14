5 PSG players who could leave in the January transfer window

PSG have one of the most star-studded teams in Europe. With Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr. and Angel Di Maria operating up top, their attacking wealth is borderline dastardly. It is difficult to assemble a better-curated ensemble and yet Paris Saint-Germain did so by taking their time to put the pieces together.

PSG must now focus on trimming their wage bill

After a summer where they strengthened quite heavily across a variety of positions, the time has come for PSG to focus on cutting their costs. They have immense squad depth and quite a few players have already been deemed surplus to requirements.

This January transfer window offers PSG the opportunity to cash in on a few of their players. Their wage bill is extremely high following the arrivals of Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georgio Wijnaldum and Achraf Hakimi in the summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five players who could leave PSG in the January transfer window.

#5 Layvin Kurzawa

Left-back Layvin Kurzawa was reportedly placed on the transfer list in the summer transfer window. The 29-year-old's consistent bouts with injuries have caused the management's patience to wear thin.

With Nuno Mendes and Juan Bernat ready to battle for the left-back spot in the starting XI, Kurzawa's future may lie away from PSG. The 29-year-old was sidelined as many as four times in the 2020-21 season due to various injuries and missed close to three months of action in total.

Kurzawa was offered an exit route in the summer by Olympique Lyon but he reportedly had a falling out with their manager Peter Bosz during a phone call. PSG have adequate cover at left-back with Nuno Mendes, Juan Bernat and Teddy Alloh. They will certainly remain open to offers for the Frenchman in January.

#4 Leandro Paredes

Club Brugge KV v Paris Saint-Germain: Group A - UEFA Champions League

PSG defensive midfielder Leandro Paredes has been in poor form in the new season. After missing out on the opening weeks due to fitness issues, Paredes failed to make the most of the opportunities presented to him subsequently.

He was taken off at half-time during PSG's Champions League tie against Club Brugge which ended in a 1-1 draw. Pochettino has many options in midfield and has preferred the likes of Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye to Paredes of late.

They also have Danilo Pereira as an additional option in defensive midfield. Paredes had been linked with Inter Milan last summer but he chose to stay at PSG. But the 27-year-old could change his mind this January as he has enough quality to be a starter for a big club in Europe.

