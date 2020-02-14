5 quality out of contract footballers this summer

I t is going to be a very busy summer transfer window with Euro 2020 in the mix

With the season nearing its end as every day passes, so are certain players contracts with the likes of Mario Gotze and Willian set to become free agents in the summer. And this could see some shock moves happen with Willian potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at Barcelona, a club the Brazilian has been linked with on many occasions, and Mario Gotze possibly moving to the Premier League.

What's more, with several other stars out of contract this summer, it could be a busy transfer window for many teams this summer, especially those looking to rebuild - like Arsenal who are 10th in the Premier League and on course for their worst-ever finish in the competition. Free transfers could be exactly what Arsenal need right now with a limited budget despite the need for so many fresh faces in the summer window. With that being said, here are 5 out of contract players this summer.

#5 Mario Götze

Gotze looks set to leave Borussia Dortmund once again after 4 years at the club.

Since scoring the winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, Mario Götze's career has only gone downhill as injuries and a lack of game time have hampered his progress. The German international now plays his football for Borussia Dortmund after a move from Dortmund to Bayern Munich didn't go as planned for the midfielder who sat on the bench for the most part in Munich.

However, despite returning to Dortmund in the hope of more game time, he has slowly but surely found it harder to break into the starting XI with injuries and the arrival of other players preventing the World Cup winner from a place in the team. This has led to the mutual decision by Dortmund to not renew Götze's contract in the summer and therefore allow the midfielder to leave. Götze has been linked with moves to the Premier League in the past and may look to make a fresh start in England in hope of returning to his best.

