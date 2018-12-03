5 Real Madrid stars that have been disappointing this season

Ramos has been calamitous this season

Before this evening's round of La Liga games started, Real Madrid were just 3 points off the first spot. While this does not look too bad, it does not tell the whole story.

Los Merengues have been horrendous so far this season, especially in league football. That they are still in with a decent shout for the title is a testament to the crazy nature of La Liga this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo was the team's biggest star before he left. However, it was unclear just how much his presence was covering up a lot of deficiencies until he made the €100m move to Juventus.

The attacking players have been terrible with only 12 goals from players who could be classified as attacking players.

The defending has been abysmal with new goalie, Thibault Courtois drinking goals like it's free beer. These failures cost Julen Lopetegui his second high-profile job in less than 6 months.

It will be easier to mention the players who have performed. This is because almost all the big names; Sergio Ramos, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Raphael Varane among others have been terrible by their own standards.

Here is a look at 5 of the most disappointing stars this season:

#5 Marco Asensio

Asensio has not adjusted to life in the First XI

So much noise was made about Asensio's substitute role over the last 2 seasons under Zinedine Zidane. He always seemed to deliver whenever he came in, Madridistas called for him to be given more starts to prove himself.

With Ronaldo's departure and Gareth Bale's continuing injury/form issues, Asensio has been given ample game time to prove himself capable of a first-team place.

To put it mildly, he has been a terrible disappointment. The 23-year-old has started fourteen matches across all competitions, in this time, he has scored just once and made one assist.

He has become easy to defend against as defenders seem to have sussed him out. Force Asensio down a cul-de-sac on the flanks or ask him to move the ball with his right foot and he looks confused.

He has cut a sullen figure, unsure of what was expected of him. His comments about not being responsible for the crisis Real Madrid faced under Lopetegui showed him up as a player lacking the mentality needed to be a leader at a club like Real.

