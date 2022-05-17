5 realistic replacements for Kylian Mbappe at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has revealed that he has made a decision on his future and it looks like he is likely to leave PSG shortly. The Frenchman's current contract with the Ligue 1 giants will expire soon and he has been heavily linked with Real Madrid.

Mbappe has now announced (via Fabrizio Romano) that he has made up his mind on his future. He said:

“I can’t say about my future but you’ll know very soon… it’s almost decided. This isn’t the right moment but yes, yes… my decision is almost done.”

PSG will find it hard to replace Kylian Mbappe

Mbappe has been one of the standout performers in Europe in the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old has scored 36 goals and provided 26 assists in 45 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain this term.

They know it's nearly impossible to find a player who can replicate those numbers for them. However, PSG will attempt to sign a top player if Mbappe decides to join another club this summer.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five realistic replacements for Mbappe at PSG.

#5 Paulo Dybala

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A

Paulo Dybala bid a tearful goodbye to the Juventus faithful in the Bianconeri's final home league game of the season against Lazio on Monday (May 16). The Argentina international has been one of the Bianconeri's best players in the last decade but his form has tailed off a bit over the past couple of seasons.

Dybala and Juventus couldn't reach an agreement over a new deal and the 28-year-old will leave the club this summer. PSG can swoop him up on a free transfer but Dybala won't be a like-for-like replacement for Mbappe. Dybala is more of a playmaker than Mbappe but is undoubtedly an elite performer.

Additionally, he occupies a position similar to Lionel Messi on the football pitch. But we're certain Pochettino can work out a plan to play his compatriots together. He has scored 15 goals and provided six assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side this season.

#4 Robert Lewandowski

VfL Wolfsburg v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski has revealed that he will leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season. He told Sky Sports (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I won’t sign a new contract. We have to find the best solution for both sides. I told the club that if an offer comes in, then we have to think about it - also for the club”.

Lewandowski is 33 years old but he is the most prolific goalscorer on the continent. He has scored 50 goals and provided seven assists in 46 appearances across all competitions for the Bavarians so far this season.

According to Le10Sport, Lewandowski's agent Pini Zahavi has offered Lewandowski to PSG. While Fabrizio Romano claims that the Poland international has his heart set on a move to Barcelona, nothing is finalized yet.

PSG won't find a more prolific player to replace Mbappe this summer.

#3 Darwin Nunez

SL Benfica v AFC Ajax: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Darwin Nunez has enjoyed a breakout season for Benfica. His exploits for the Portuguese outfit this term have helped him garner plenty of attention from Europe's top sides. The 22-year-old is one of the best strikers in the game right now.

He has scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances across all competitions for Benfica so far this season. According to MARCA, PSG are interested in signing Nunez. However, they will need to fend off competition from the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Nunez reportedly has a release clause of €150 million but Benfica are likely to be willing to lower their demands. Regardless, money has never been a problem for PSG when it comes to their transfer activities.

#2 Joao Felix

Atletico Madrid v Manchester City Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

According to a recent report on Foot Mercato (via PSG Talk), PSG believe Joao Felix would be the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The 22-year-old is currently tied to Atletico Madrid until 2026.

As per the report, PSG representatives have already met with Joao Felix's agent Jorge Mendes. The details of the meeting are unknown but it looks like Felix is one of PSG's preferred choices to replace Mbappe.

Felix is Atletico Madrid's most expensive signing of all time. He was roped in from Benfica in 2019 for a sum of €127.2 million. The Portugal international has provided glimpses of his genius but he has not proved to be a great fit for Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

In 35 appearances across all competitions for the Rojiblancos this season, Felix has scored 10 goals and provided six assists.

#1 Ousmane Dembele

FC Barcelona v Eintracht Frankfurt: Quarter Final Leg Two - UEFA Europa League

Ousmane Dembele has been a standout performer for Barcelona in the second half of the season. Unfortunately for the club, his upturn in form came after negotiations over a new deal came to a standstill.

Dembele is set to become a free agent this summer but the Catalans are hoping to resume talks over a new deal at the end of the season. But according to a report from Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti in late April, PSG have tabled a €17 million per annum contract + a signing bonus to the French winger.

Barcelona won't be able to match that package. But Dembele is reportedly keen to sign with the Catalans for a lower sum as he is happy with Xavi Hernandez's project. It will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

In 31 appearances across all competitions so far this season, Dembele has scored two goals and provided 13 assists.

