5 reasons why Arsenal could struggle in the Premier League next season (2023-24)

Arsenal surprised fans and pundits alike in the 2022-23 Premier League season. They mounted a formidable challenge for the Premier League title and had the mighty Manchester City under the cosh for the majority of the season.

After finishing fifth in the previous campaign, the Gunners stayed at the top of the league table for 248 days last term. That's the longest a team has stayed at the top of the Premier League table without winning the title.

Arsenal would have been crowned champions of England had they not choked, some would say characteristically, in the home straight of the 2022-23 season. Would they be able to put their disappointments behind them and soldier on and deliver yet another impressive campaign? Maybe. Maybe not.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Arsenal could struggle in the Premier League next season (2023-24).

#5 Premier League top six rivals have become stronger

Manchester United v Olympique Lyonnais - Pre-Season Friendly

Manchester City were the odds-on favourite to win the Premier League title last season. No other team looked as strong as the Cityzens heading into the campaign. That is also why Arsenal's consistency and excellence caught many by surprise.

Liverpool did not strengthen like they needed to last summer ahead of the 2022-23 season. Tottenham Hotspur's big signings did not deliver as expected. Newcastle United were cautious and prudent in the transfer market and they did an excellent job with the personnel they had at their disposal.

Manchester United were undergoing a rebuild and despite Erik ten Hag making some impressive signings, things were not expected to fall into place all at once.

Chelsea were being Chelsea and amassing a wealth of talent they had not exactly sketched out a plan for. But the story has changed this summer and the Premier League top six have done a good job in the transfer window, at least on paper.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United have become considerably stronger. As such, things won't be as easy for Arsenal this term as their immediate competition has definitely levelled up.

#4 Champions League commitments will make next season tougher

The Champions League trophy

Arsenal were playing in the Europa League last season. They remained in the competition until mid-March when they fell to Sporting Lisbon in the Round of 16. The Europa League happens on Thursdays and it makes it really difficult for any side to regroup before their league games over the weekend.

On that note, the Champions League will be a lot easier on the players' bodies as these games take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. However, the level of competition in the Champions League is higher. Winning the Europa League or having a good run in the competition is rarely a priority for top clubs.

As a result, managers would usually rotate their players and give some of their main men some time off on Thursday nights. But that's not the case with the Champions League. It's Europe's elite competition. The Gunners will need to and look to be at their best twice a week at least up until Christmas.

That could tire the team out more than last season and it could cause their performance levels to dip over the course of the campaign.

#3 Gunners need reliable firepower in attack

Crystal Palace v Arsenal FC - Premier League

Arsenal scored 88 goals in the Premier League last season, just six fewer than eventual champions Manchester City. Goals came from all over with Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard chipping in with 15 goals each while Saka netted 14 times in the league.

New signing Gabriel Jesus scored 11 and while he struggled with injuries, Eddie Nketiah did an okay job in his absence. Folarin Balogun, who was on loan with Reims in Ligue 1, scored 21 goals in the league for the French side. He could be a good addition to the Arsenal unit.

However, reports suggest that the US international could be on his way out of the club. If Balogun leaves, Arteta will be left with Jesus and Nketiah as his two striking options.

While both players have their merits, neither are prolific goalscorers. Unless the rest of Arsenal's attackers once again have freakishly good goalscoring campaigns, the team could struggle.

#2 Arsenal have lost their surprise element

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Arsenal started the 2022-23 season strongly picking up several wins on the trot and before we knew it, Arsenal had been at the top of the table for a while. Due to their poor form in the closing stages of the 2021-22 campaign, Arsenal were hardly expected to play like the well-oiled unit they had become last term.

But eventually, by the end of the 2022-23 campaign, teams seemed to have measured up to Arsenal.

The Gunners weren't at their best in the closing stages of the season, conceding losses to Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest. They were also held to draws by Liverpool, West Ham United and Southampton.

Arteta's side has lost their surprise element by now and Premier League sides are now aware of the quality they possess. This could make things a bit more difficult in the 2023-24 season.

#1 More pressure and expectations on Arsenal

Arsenal FC v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Arsenal's 2022-23 campaign was an impressive one despite a lack of silverware. They have now established themselves as one of the strongest teams in England. Fans will be hoping that they can replicate their heroics in the upcoming season.

However, if there's one thing that Arsenal's 2022-23 campaign taught us, it is that they don't do so well under pressure. The Gunners squandered an eight-point lead they held over Manchester City as late as mid-March.

With the weight of expectations on them, it will take unreal resolve and character for Arsenal to deliver in the 2023-24 Premier League season.