5 reasons why Barcelona should sack Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman has been a constant on the front page of several major football newspapers over the last few days - albeit for the wrong reasons. A 3-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League brought his team into focus. That was followed by another disappointing 1-1 draw with Granada on Monday, which further magnified Barcelona's struggles.

The Catalan giants have claimed just two wins from five games across all competitions so far this season. They currently rank seventh in the La Liga table - five points behind bitter rivals Real Madrid, who sit at the summit with 13 points. From many indications, it wouldn't be far-fetched to conclude that Koeman has failed to get his team going in the right direction.

To prevent things from breaking down beyond repair, it would make more sense to relieve the Dutchman from his duties. On that note, we look at five strong reasons why Barcelona shouldn't hesitate to sack the manager as soon as possible.

#5 Ronald Koeman was never the right man for Barcelona stylistically

Ronald Koeman was never the answer to Barcelona's coaching problems

The appointment of Ronald Koeman was one of the misdeeds of the Josep Maria Bartomeu administration. The fact that Joan Laporta tried to replace the tactician after winning the presidential election earlier this year shows he isn't convinced by the Dutchman's presence.

A typical Barcelona manager is expected to be tactically brilliant, employ an attractive and offensive approach to the game and demonstrate a strong winning mentality.

Koeman has failed to deliver on those fronts. He has adopted a more defensive approach at the Camp Nou, with his team playing without an identity and no strong desire to win. He is simply not a good fit for the Catalan giants.

#4 Poor player treatment

The Dutchman's player treatment at Barcelona leaves a lot to be desired

The way Ronald Koeman treats his players is a serious cause for concern. The tactician has spent slightly over a year at the Camp Nou, yet he already has a rich history of not treating his players with sufficient respect.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Miralem Pjanic: "Ronald Koeman has disrespected me. He put the cross on me from the beginning. I wish he would have told me to my face what he wanted from me, but he never did. He's a very strange coach. It's the first time I've seen such a management." Miralem Pjanic: "Ronald Koeman has disrespected me. He put the cross on me from the beginning. I wish he would have told me to my face what he wanted from me, but he never did. He's a very strange coach. It's the first time I've seen such a management." https://t.co/CVviiiNyfs

For instance, no one knows exactly why Riqui Puig - by far one of the brightest youngsters in the team - has barely been given any chance to impress. Miralem Pjanic and Luis Suarez both complained of Koeman's ill-treatment after leaving the club. No wonder the Dutchman continues to fail to get the best out of his players.

Edited by Vishal Subramanian