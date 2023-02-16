5 reasons why Barcelona will win against Manchester United tonight

Manchester United will travel to the Spotify Camp Nou to take on Barcelona in the first leg of the playoff-stage of the UEFA Europa League.

The Red Devils and the Catalan giants last locked horns in the quarter-finals of the 2018-19 Champions League. Almost four years later, they are set to battle in the most high-profile contest of the play-off stage of the Europa League.

Barca finished third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Inter Milan and were demoted to the Europa League. Meanwhile, Manchester United finished below Real Sociedad in their Europa League group due to an inferior goal difference.

As a result, they failed to achieve automatic qualification to the Round of 16. Both teams have done well domestically so far this season. Xavi's Barcelona project seems to have taken off while that of Erik ten Hag's at Manchester United looks to have hit the runway.

When the two storied European clubs clash tonight, who will come out on top? Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Barcelona will win against Manchester United tonight.

#5 Barcelona's home record this season

FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Copa Del Rey Quarter Final

Under Xavi, Barcelona have managed to turn the Camp Nou into a fortress. They have lost just a single game at home this season. It came against Bayern Munich in the group stages of the Champions League. It's also worth noting that Manchester United has only ever beaten Barca once at the Camp Nou.

Getting a win in enemy territory could prove to be really tough for Manchester United tonight. Ideally, they should be looking to keep the tie alive and stay in it. Even a draw would be a good result as United will fancy their chances of turning it around in the second leg.

#4 Barca are in great form

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Barcelona have been in spectacular form of late. They are unbeaten in their last 16 games across all competitions and have won their last 11 matches on the trot. They have cultivated the habit of winning games and head into this marquee fixture with plenty of wind in their sails.

Barca currently hold an eight-point lead at the top of the La Liga table. Manchester United are not doing too poorly themselves but the Catalans, in their current form, might prove to be too much to handle for the Red Devils. It would have been different if Ten Hag's side were at full strength. Unfortunately, they are not.

#3 Manchester United are missing key players

Manchester United v Reading: Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round

Manchester United are missing several key players as they head into tonight's game at Camp Nou. Christian Eriksen is sidelined until May with a knee injury. Anthony Martial, Antony, Scott McTominay, and Donny van de Beek are all in the nursing room as well.

To make matters worse, Marcel Sabitzer and Lisandro Martinez are serving one-game suspensions. Having such a long list of missing players means that United's bench strength has depleted considerably and that they are short on quality in several departments.

Rob Dawson @RobDawsonESPN Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay not travelling to Barcelona with Man United squad today. Martinez and Sabitzer suspended but Casemiro is available. Antony, Anthony Martial and Scott McTominay not travelling to Barcelona with Man United squad today. Martinez and Sabitzer suspended but Casemiro is available.

#2 Barca likely to dominate midfield

Villarreal CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Xavi has shown a tendency to play four midfielders against strong opponents. The Blaugrana manager is expected to take that route again tonight, especially because he knows Manchester United are a bit vulnerable in midfield.

The double midfield pivot of Casemiro and Eriksen worked so well until the latter was sent to the hospital thanks to a reckless challenge from Andy Carroll in a recent cup tie.

Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Franck Kessie have the technical qualities and the physical presence to dominate the midfield battle tonight. Fred hasn't exactly been at his best and United are likely to have some trouble keeping the ball in midfield against Barcelona.

#1 The Robert Lewandowski factor

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Robert Lewandowski's goalscoring form has been a key factor in Barcelona's dominant run in recent weeks. The Polish icon has scored 23 goals and provided six assists in 27 appearances in all competitions for the Catalans so far this season.

He has a very impressive record against English opposition as well. Lewandowski has been directly involved in nine goals in his last three outings against English clubs.

This includes two goals against Tottenham Hotspur in October 2019, a goal and an assist against Chelsea in February 2020, and another brace and two assists against the Blues in August 2020. It's also worth noting that the 34-year-old has scored a whopping 45 goals in his last 37 appearances in European competition.

Manchester United will have their work cut out tonight trying to keep Lewandowski at bay tonight.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal @xavitorresll : "Robert Lewandowski offers much more than just goals. His technical quality and balance is a great solution to attack rivals. He produces football, and that was clear in the goal that Pedri scored vs Villarreal." .@xavitorresll: "Robert Lewandowski offers much more than just goals. His technical quality and balance is a great solution to attack rivals. He produces football, and that was clear in the goal that Pedri scored vs Villarreal." https://t.co/kexic5bzYo

