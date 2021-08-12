5 reasons why Jorginho deserves the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi

Jorginho is a worthy contender for the Ballon d'Or this term ahead of several footballing superstars including Lionel Messi.

The race for the Ballon d'Or is heating up. It is the single most prestigious individual award in football. Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have dominated the Ballon d'Or race in the past decade and a half.

Between them, the duo have won 11 of the last 12 Ballon d'Or awards. Lionel Messi is currently the player with the most number of Ballon d'Or wins with six. Cristiano Ronaldo is close behind with five.

The Ballon d'Or was canceled last year in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, it is set to return this year and it's safe to say that we haven't had a race for the Ballon d'Or that's as open as this year's in a very long time.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the running but the former has way more of a claim on it than the latter. There are also several darkhorses in the Ballon d'Or race. One of them is Jorginho and we believe that the Chelsea midfielder has a strong enough case to win it this time around.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five reasons why Jorginho should win the Ballon d'Or ahead of Lionel Messi.

#5 Jorginho was Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League

This is a contentious point. Jorginho finished the 2020-21 season as Chelsea's top scorer in the Premier League. However, he is their lowest leading goalscorer ever in a Premier League season. But that's not on Jorginho at all. In fact, he is a central midfielder who is supposed to keep things steady for his side.

He is not the one tasked with finding goals for his side. But he still did it seven times. All of them came from the spot. Now that's not a crowning achievement but providing seven goals from midfield is quite commendable.

He scored eight goals and provided two assists for Chelsea in 43 appearances across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. Bear in mind that scoring goals and providing assists aren't Jorginho's primary responsibilities.

#4 Jorginho was one of the best players of Euro 2020

Turkey v Italy - UEFA Euro 2020: Group A

Jorginho did an excellent job for Italy at the heart of midfield at Euro 2020. The 29-year-old kept things ticking at the center of the park. One fascinating thing about Jorginho is that he is a well-rounded footballer who can tailor his game to suit the needs of his side.

Widely renowned for his distribution and composure on the ball, Jorginho was a big hit at dispensing defensive duties at the continental competition. Jorginho is an extremely intelligent footballer. He topped the list for interceptions (25), recoveries (48) and fouls drawn (19) at Euro 2020.

Jorginho is the player who provided the balance in midfield and without him, they could have been vulnerable.

