5 reasons why Juventus could still win the Serie A this season

Juventus have made a largely uninspiring start to their 2020-21 Serie A campaign, drawing too many games and a general overreliance on Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Bianconeri seemed to have rediscovered their mojo after winning 4-0 at Parma. However, a chastening 0-3 loss at home to Fiorentina, their first in Serie A this season, meant that Juventus had to start all over again.

To their credit, Juventus have managed to win their next three games - beating Udinese 4-1 at home, toppling table-toppers AC Milan 3-1 away and Sassuolo 3-1 at home - to move to within seven points of the Rossoneri, albeit with a game in hand.

Though they are at an unfamiliar fourth position in the league table after 16 rounds of fixtures, Juventus are beginning to claw their way back and make up ground on the Rossoneri.

With 22 games remaining, Juventus will fancy their chances of another successful Serie A campaign despite not leading the league table at any point this season.

On that note, let us take a look at five reasons why the Bianconeri could win a record-extending tenth consecutive Scudetto this summer:

#1 Title-winning pedigree

The trio has won a plethora of Serie A titles during their illustrious careers.

Unlike any other team in the competition, Juventus boast a bevy of players who have rich experience of winning the Serie A.

Among others, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has won ten Scudettos with the Bianconeri. The central defensive pair of Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci (eight with Juventus, one with AC Milan) has won nine Serie A titles apiece.

9 - Giorgio #Chiellini is the only #Juventus player with at least one appearance in Serie A in the last nine winning seasons. Captain.#SerieA #JuveSamp #JuveSampdoria pic.twitter.com/UcmkUM1G9p — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) July 26, 2020

Buffon has largely played second fiddle for Juventus and so has Chiellini but Bonucci is still a key player for the Bianconeri; their collective experience in many title races could help Juventus win the 2020-21 Serie A.

#2 Blistering form of Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo

Like a bottle of fine wine, Cristiano Ronaldo has only gotten better with age.

The 35-year-old Portugal captain has had one of his best starts to a league campaign in years, plundering 15 goals in only 13 games to sit atop the competition's scoring charts.

750 - Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th goal among clubs and senior National team, with 10% of these being scored for Juventus. Limitless.#JuveDynamo #UCL pic.twitter.com/Mmm4Xov19x — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) December 2, 2020

Ronaldo is a big-game player and has scored some key goals for Juventus in the Serie A this season. His brace at AS Roma and a goal at Lazio helped Juventus salvage a share of the spoils in both games.

With Ronaldo's eyes firmly fixed on winning his first Capocannoniere award, the form of the striker could be key in Juventus plotting another triumph in one of their most tricky Serie A campaigns during their decade-long domination in the competition.