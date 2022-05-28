5 reasons why Liverpool will beat Real Madrid in the Champions League final tonight

Real Madrid and Liverpool will clash in the UEFA Champions League final at the Stade de France tonight.

Excitement has reached fever pitch in Europe as two of the most irrepressible forces prepare to lock horns in tonight's showdown of the elites. An almost indomitable Liverpool side will take on an unrelenting Real Madrid team tonight in what's expected to be an absolute belter of a Champions League final.

Liverpool have had a rather fortuitous run to the final of Europe's elite competition as opposed to Real Madrid. The Merseysiders had to see off Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid faced some really tough opponents on their route to the final. They knocked out Paris Saint-Germain in the Round of 16 before eliminating Chelsea in the quarter-finals. They produced a stunning comeback to beat Manchester City in the semi-finals.

But we have enough reasons to believe Liverpool will triumph over Real Madrid tonight. Let's take a look at them.

#5 Key players likely to be available for Liverpool

Liverpool were sweating over the fitness of some of their key players ahead of the Champions League final. The Merseysiders have been particularly concerned over the fitness of midfielders Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara.

But speaking to the press ahead of the game on Friday, Jurgen Klopp revealed (via Liverpool FC) that both could be available for the game.

“Looks good for both. Fabinho trained completely normal. Thiago trained yesterday with the team, will train today and then we go from there.”

The only major absentee is Divock Origi, who will miss out due to a muscle problem. A fully fit Liverpool side is one of the hardest to beat in all of Europe. Fabinho and Thiago will hound the Real Madrid midfielders all night.

If Thiago turns on the style tonight, the Merseysiders will transition from defence to attack seamlessly as well.

#4 Liverpool have been way more consistent than Real Madrid this season

Liverpool's last defeat in all competitions came against Inter Milan in the second leg of their Round of 16 Champions League tie. The Reds lost the leg 1-0, but won the tie 2-1. Since that game, Jurgen Klopp's men have gone unbeaten in 18 games across all competitions.

They have picked up 10 wins in their last 11 matches. Real Madrid have won the La Liga title this term but they have been nowhere near as consistent as Liverpool. They've also had to produce miraculous comebacks to beat the strong teams they've come up against.

It definitely does seem like Real Madrid make their own luck but Liverpool have managed to be more consistent over the course of their matches as well.

They haven't let themselves be dominated like Real Madrid have, against the likes of Barcelona or for large spells against the likes of PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City.

#3 Real Madrid's leaky defence vs Liverpool's freescoring attack

Real Madrid have not kept a single clean sheet in the knockout stages of the Champions League this season. They've scored plenty themselves but the Madrid backline has looked vulnerable against talented attackers.

Carlo Ancelotti's side have shipped in 11 goals over three knockout stage ties this term. They've also scored 15 in that time, but the problem is that Liverpool's defence has fared well in cup finals this season. They kept clean sheets in both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup finals.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate are all capable of going toe-to-toe against the best in the business. Additionally, Liverpool's frontline has been in pretty good form of late. They will cause plenty of problems for Real Madrid's leaky defence tonight.

The Stats for club & country in 2021/22:Karim Benzema◉ 49 goals◉ 16 assists◉ 3 trophiesMohamed Salah◉ 33 goals◉ 19 assists◉ 2 trophiesSadio Mané◉ 29 goals◉ 4 assists◉ 3 trophiesThe #UCLfinal could decide the Ballon d'Or winner. 🍿 Stats for club & country in 2021/22:Karim Benzema◉ 49 goals◉ 16 assists◉ 3 trophiesMohamed Salah◉ 33 goals◉ 19 assists◉ 2 trophiesSadio Mané◉ 29 goals◉ 4 assists◉ 3 trophiesThe #UCLfinal could decide the Ballon d'Or winner. 🍿

#2 Real Madrid not in great form heading into the Champions League final

Real Madrid won the La Liga title this season with four games remaining in the league. They have since been guilty of taking their foot off the pedal and have registered just one win in their last four La Liga matches.

They fell to a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid before thrashing Levante 6-0. They settled for a 1-1 draw with Cadiz before being held to a goalless stalemate by Real Betis in their final game of the La Liga campaign.

Ancelotti has used the final few games to rotate his squad and keep his players fresh for the Champions League final. But that has slightly bit into the momentum they were carrying after their remarkable comeback victory over Manchester City.

#1 Liverpool have better bench strength

Beyond their starting XI, Real Madrid have just Rodrygo Goes and Eduardo Camavinga to rely on to make an impact off the bench. However, Liverpool have much better options off the bench.

If Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz start the game, they'll have Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino, Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliot to call upon. Kostas Tsimikas can make an impact off the bench should Andy Robertson tire out, which in itself is unlikely to happen.

If the game does go into extra-time, Real Madrid will have a lot of tired legs to replace but not enough firepower on the substitute bench to do it efficiently.

