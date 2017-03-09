5 reasons why we would love a Real Madrid-Barcelona UEFA Champions League final

A match between Real Madrid and Barcelona; El Clasico as the final of the biggest club competition in the world! What is not to love?

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 09 Mar 2017, 17:46 IST

Barcelona completed a stunning comeback against PSG last night to book their place in the Champions League last 8. Goals from Suarez, Messi, Neymar and Sergi Roberto helped Barcelona achieve the impossible and create history.

While the Catalan giants required last minute heroics to go through, their arch-rivals Real Madrid were pretty comfortable against Napoli as they qualified 6-2 on aggregate. The defending champions always seem to perform at their best in the Champions League and they will be looking to become the first team to defend their European crown in the Champions League era.

With both the Spanish giants making it through to the last 8, fans can start hoping for an El Clasico final. Without much ado, let us take a look at 5 reasons why we would love a Real Madrid-Barcelona Champions League final:

#5 Drama and fights

Barcelona vs Real Madrid is always a spectacle. El Clasico is full of drama and fights and that is why we as fans love watching Spain’s two greatest teams go hammer and tongs. Throw in the occasion of a Champions League final and sparks are bound to fly.

Also read: Top 5 El Clasico fights in recent years

While it is always a pleasure to watch two top teams battle for the top prize, the drama is at a whole different level when rivals like Real Madrid and Barcelona take the field. With characters like Ramos, Pique, Neymar, Pepe and Busquets on either side, the slightest incident could cause mayhem.

A football match in the end is meant to entertain spectators and the tension and drama involved in an El Clasico easily trumps any other possible Champions League final.