5 reasons why Manchester United could struggle against Sevilla tonight

Manchester United will welcome Sevilla to the Theater of Dreams tonight for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie.

UEFA Europa League returns this week and Manchester United will square off against Sevilla in the most high-profile contest of the last-eight. The Red Devils have had to sweat it out in the Europa League this term and have got into the habit of sending La Liga sides packing from the competition of late.

They saw off Barcelona in the knockout playoffs round before dispatching Real Betis 5-1 (on agg.) in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, Sevilla beat PSV Eindhoven 3-2 on aggregate in the knockout playoffs before putting Fenerbahce to the sword (2-1) in the Round of 16.

Manchester United have had a considerably better season than their Andalusian opponents this time around. However, things are unlikely to be straightforward for Erik ten Hag's men tonight.

Let's take a look at five reasons why Manchester United could struggle against Sevilla tonight.

#5 Sevilla's Europa League pedigree and Manchester United's poor record against them

Some call it magic, others call it manifesting, but there is no denying Sevilla's juju in the Europa League. Their triumphs in the Europa League are the stuff of legend, a testament to their unwavering dominance in the competition.

With six titles since 2006, they have etched their name in the annals of European football, their achievements the envy of all who have dared to challenge them. But whatever the source of their strength, there can be no doubt that Sevilla are the true masters of the Europa League.

In addition to that, Manchester United have a poor record against Sevilla in Europe. They are yet to beat the Andalusians in European competition. They've drawn one and lost two of their three meetings so far.

#4 Fatigue could affect Manchester United's performance

While Manchester United are enjoying deep runs in every knockout competition this term, there is also a downside to it. The Red Devils have played nine games since the start of March. It's important to note that we had a two-week long international break in between.

Sevilla have played only seven matches in the same amount of time. United have already played three matches in April while Sevilla have played just two. It's obvious that Sevilla's players are going to be better rested and it's a factor that could work to their benefit when the two teams lock horns tonight at Old Trafford.

#3 Marcus Rashford, Luke Shaw and Scott McTominay injured

Marcus Rashford has been Manchester United's main man in attack this season. He has scored 28 goals and provided 10 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term. Unfortunately, for United, he picked up a groin injury during their latest game against Everton last weekend.

Luke Shaw is another absentee as he remains sidelined with a hamstring injury. Scott McTominay, who was one of Manchester United's best players against Everton, picked up an injury in training and is ruled out for this contest.

In conclusion, United are going to be without three key players for the clash against Sevilla tonight.

#2 Manchester United's midfield is unsettled

Casemiro will return to the base of Manchester United's midfield tonight. He has played just once, against Real Betis in the Europa League, since picking up his second straight Premier League red card of the season against Southampton on March 12.

In the meantime, Ten Hag has had to experiment with his midfield combinations. In the last three games against Everton and Brentford, he deployed Marcel Sabitzer, Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay as the midfield three.

But with McTominay ruled out for tonight's game and Casemiro returning to the fray, United will reshuffle their pack. Fred is likely to make a return as well to join hands with his compatriot in midfield. Or it could even be Eriksen who finally gets his first start since his injury layoff.

As effective as they have been, they haven't played together in quite a while and that could prove to be a point of weakness tonight for United.

#1 Manchester United's form has been iffy since March

Manchester United were looking nearly unstoppable when they won the Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final. But they were served a brutal reality check just a week later as Liverpool thrashed them 7-0 at Anfield.

Manchester United have done a decent job since then but they haven't looked as dominant as they did prior to March.

United have since been held to a goalless draw by Southampton and had to dig deep to beat Fulham in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, which was aided greatly by the fact that the Cottagers were reduced to nine men.

The Red Devils were also subsequently beaten in convincing fashion by Newcastle United in the Premier League. They have shown a tendency to become too lackadaisical on occasion and if that happens tonight, Sevilla won't let them off easy.

