5 reasons why Paris Saint-Germain will struggle against Barcelona | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Barcelona host Paris Saint-Germain at the Camp Nou tonight and it looks like the visitors will need to play out of their skin to get a positive result.

Narratives are aplenty in the buildup to this mouth-watering UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie between Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain. There have been plenty of words exchanged between staff and players over Paris Saint-Germain's pursuit of Lionel Messi in the recent past.

When the tie was initially drawn, it looked like the scales were tipped in Paris Saint-Germain's favour. Barcelona were struggling and their main players were not contributing as well as they would have wanted.

However, a lot can happen in the course of two months and Paris Saint-Germain have gone from world-beaters to a team that's still settling down under a new manager while Barcelona have kept improving.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the reasons why Paris Saint-Germain are expected to endure a difficult time at the Camp Nou tonight.

#5 History favours Barcelona over Paris Saint-Germain

FC Barcelona v Paris Saint-Germain - UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Second Leg

One of the greatest comeback wins in the history of the UEFA Champions League has come in this fixture. Back then, Neymar was Barcelona's main man as they overturned a 4-0 deficit at the Camp Nou by beating Paris Saint-Germain 6-1.

Barcelona have been able to knock out Paris Saint-Germain in each of their last three knockout stage ties. The last time Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Barcelona in a Champions League knockout stage game was back in the 2014-15 season.

Paris Saint-Germain have also never beaten Barcelona at the Camp Nou and that makes this proposition quite a daunting one. Barcelona have also made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League in all of their previous 13 seasons. If they reach the quarter-finals this time around, it will be a new record.

4-0 down after the first leg back in 2017, Barcelona needed a miracle in the Champions League against PSG.



3': Suarez

40': Kurzawa OG

50': Messi

88': Neymar

90+1': Neymar

90+5': Sergi Roberto



La Remontada was incredible 😱



(🎥 via @ChampionsLeague)pic.twitter.com/3DmisGNvG1 — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 15, 2021

#4 Barcelona have home advantage

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alavés - La Liga Santander

Barcelona do not have a great away record in Europe. As such, it is critical that they score as much as they can and win the first leg. As mentioned earlier, Paris Saint-Germain haven't beaten Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

The only French side to beat the Cules on their own turf was Metz, who did it way back in October 1984. Barcelona's last loss at home this season was back in December when they lost 3-0 to Juventus.

Since then, Ronald Koeman's side have been able to get the better of all their opponents at the Camp Nou and they will be hoping that the trend kicks on.

