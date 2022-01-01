5 reasons why Real Madrid could win La Liga 2021-22

Real Madrid have enjoyed a great start to their 2021-22 La Liga campaign. They lead second-placed Sevilla, who have a game in hand, by eight points after 19 games. They have also impressed in the UEFA Champions League, winning five of their six group games.

La Liga has been one of the most entertaining leagues since the turn of the century. That is thanks to the long list of superstars who've featured in the competition over the years.

However, the league hasn't been very competitive, as traditional heavyweights Real Madrid and Barcelona have dominated the competition in recent years. In the 21st century, only four different teams have lifted the league title. Barcelona (10) and Real Madrid have accounted for 17 of the 21 wins; Atletico Madrid and Valencia, with two apiece have accounted for the other four.

Real Madrid have won the league just three times in the last ten years. However, under the returning Carlo Ancelotti, they have looked sharp this term. As they head into 2022 at the top of the league standings, here's a look at five reasons why Los Blancos could win the 2021-22 La Liga title:

#5 Title rivals have been inconsistent thus far

Atletico Madrid have disappointed in their title defence this season.

Lady luck seems to be smiling on Real Madrid this season, as they have enjoyed a great campaign in La Liga thus far. More importantly, their title charge has also been aided by poor performances by other contenders like Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

Atletico, the reigning champions, have not been able to replicate their title-winning form from the last campaign. Most notably, their robust defence has suffered this season owing to persistent injuries to key first-team players.

Their season took a turn for the worse last month when Diego Simeone's men lost all of their league games in December. They are a whopping 17 points behind leaders Real Madrid, with 20 games to go.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are a point behind Atletico, and have also been unconvincing in their outings thus far. To illustrate their struggles this term, Lionel Messi, who left them in the summer for PSG, was the club's top scorer in 2021.

#4 Real Madrid's transition play has been outstanding this season

Real Madrid have been great in quick transitions this season.

Real Madrid's stats speak for themselves, as they finished 2021 as the top-scoring side in the Spanish top flight with 41 goals.

They also boast the second-best defensive record, conceding only 16 times in 19 games. Only Sevilla (13) have conceded fewer goals than the record La Liga winners this campaign.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 1,000 - Toni Kroos has scored Real Madrid's 1,000th European Cup/Champions League goal, making them the first club to reach that landmark total (excl. qualifiers). Grand. 1,000 - Toni Kroos has scored Real Madrid's 1,000th European Cup/Champions League goal, making them the first club to reach that landmark total (excl. qualifiers). Grand.

One of the standout factors this season has been Real Madrid's effectiveness on the counter-attack. David Alaba's arrival in the backline and the presence of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos has allowed for accurate passes into the final third from defensive positions.

Vinicius Junior has linked up well in the final third, where his pace has allowed him to chase down through-balls. Karim Benzema's goals in the Madrid derby was an example of how Real Madrid can create goalscoring chances in an instant.

Marco Asensio released Vinicius on the flanks, and the Brazilian delivered an accurate cross to the Frenchman, who made no mistake with his finish.

